A 54-year-old construction worker lost his life at Spotify Camp Nou during ongoing renovation works at the club's stadium

FC Barcelona released an official statement, with club president Joan Laporta personally offering condolences to the worker's family

Authorities, including Catalonia's Department of Business and Labour, launched a formal investigation into the incident

A construction worker has died at Spotify Camp Nou, casting a shadow of grief over Barcelona and the wider Catalan community following a fatal workplace accident on July 24.

The man, aged 54, was part of the large workforce carrying out the sweeping renovations at the club's storied home ground.

FC Barcelona confirms the death of a 54-year-old worker killed during stadium renovations. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Reports from Spain indicate he had been working from a raised lift platform and was engaged in painting duties when the accident occurred.

It marks the first fatality at the construction site since the redevelopment project commenced in June 2023, as cited by Vanguard News.

Barcelona mourns worker killed during stadium renovation

The reigning La Liga champions moved swiftly to acknowledge the tragedy, releasing a formal statement in which the club conveyed its profound sorrow.

The club wrote on X:

"FC Barcelona deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in the workplace accident that occurred during the renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou,"

Club president Joan Laporta, who was re-elected into office in March, made clear that his response would go beyond words.

According to the statement, Laporta "wishes to personally convey his condolences to the family and places himself at their disposal on behalf of the entire club", signalling the organisation's commitment to supporting those left behind.

Meanwhile, Goal reports that the Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed that both the on-duty investigating court and Catalonia's Department of Business and Labour have been formally notified of the incident, consistent with the standard procedures that apply to workplace fatalities in the region.

The renovation project at Camp Nou is one of the most ambitious undertakings in European football.

Beyond upgrading existing infrastructure, the redevelopment is set to expand the stadium's seating capacity to 105,000, cementing its status among the most formidable sporting venues on the continent.

Barcelona's Camp Nou redevelopment is set to expand the stadium's seating capacity to over 100,000. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to worker who died at Camp Nou

The tragedy prompted an outpouring of condolences and calls for stronger safety measures across social media, with many reflecting on the human cost behind large-scale construction projects.

@withloveyemiboy said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Please make sure his family is properly taken care of. 🕊️"

@AKOJIHENRY wrote:

"May our lives not be cut short at the place we earn from to make a living."

@mwinezadoc commented:

"Improve work safety measures. 😩 May his soul rest in peace. 🪦"

@0s1kh3na added:

"Sending love and prayers to the family and friends."

Asamoah Gyan confirms father's death

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan had confirmed the heartbreaking passing of his father on July 24.

The ex-Black Stars captain's father passed away on June 29, exactly 82 years after his birth on 29 June 1944.

Source: YEN.com.gh