The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts thunderstorms and rain across northern and transition Ghana as an active rainstorm moves westward from the Nigeria-Benin border

Cities including Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and Yendi face the heaviest impact, with thunderstorm activity expected from morning through the afternoon

GMet warned of rough sea conditions and urged fisherfolk and boat operators to exercise caution throughout the day

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an 18-hour weather outlook warning of thunderstorms and rain across northern and transition belt communities, driven by an active rainstorm tracking westward from the Nigeria-Benin border.

The weather system is expected to reach portions of northern and transition Ghana from mid-morning into the afternoon, raising the likelihood of widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by rain of varying intensity.

GMet Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Northern and Transition Ghana

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GMet forecasts weather conditions in Ghana

GMet said early morning skies across much of the country will be predominantly cloudy, with mist and fog settling over coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

The reduced visibility is expected to lift as temperatures climb through the morning. Slight to moderate rainfall is anticipated over a few coastal communities during the early hours before conditions become more unsettled.

Through the course of the day, most coastal and inland areas will see intervals of sunshine give way to thickening cloud cover, with thunderstorms and rain extending into the afternoon and evening hours.

Northern Ghana to bear greatest impact

The agency identified Tamale, Yendi, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Damongo as the areas most likely to be affected by the advancing system, with thunderstorms forecast from morning through the afternoon. Transition belt communities including Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Ejura and Kintampo are also expected to see thunderstorm activity later in the day.

In southern Ghana, Accra, Aflao and Anloga are forecast to receive light rain during the morning. Takoradi, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Obuasi and neighbouring inland locations are expected to remain largely overcast before thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures should range between approximately 30 degrees Celsius along the coast and 35 degrees Celsius in the north, with minimum temperatures forecast between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius across most parts of the country.

GMet issues marine and road safety warning

The agency cautioned that sea conditions will remain rough throughout the day and called on fisherfolk, boat operators and other marine users to exercise heightened caution to reduce the risk of accidents.

GMet also urged residents in the northern and transition belts to monitor changing weather conditions closely and prepare for possible thunderstorm activity. Motorists in areas experiencing early morning mist and fog have been advised to drive with care given the reduced visibility.

Source: YEN.com.gh