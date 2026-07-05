Ghana's Ministry of the Interior issued an emergency weather alert urging Greater Accra residents to stay vigilant ahead of expected rainfall

The ministry warned of moderate rain between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, with a 40 percent chance of occurrence

Residents in low-lying areas faced possible flooding, with authorities advising against driving or walking through flooded roads

Ghana's Ministry of the Interior has placed Greater Accra residents on high alert, issuing an emergency weather advisory warning of potential flooding tied to moderate rainfall anticipated in the early hours of Monday, July 6, 2026.

The ministry distributed the alert via text message to residents on Sunday evening, stating that rainfall was forecast between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., carrying a 40 per cent probability of occurrence.

Floodwaters have inundated many parts of Accra after a downpour on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo source: @citi973fm

Source: Facebook

Flooding risk in low-lying areas

Authorities singled out residents in low-lying parts of the Greater Accra region as being particularly at risk, cautioning them to prepare for possible flooding should the anticipated rain materialise. The advisory stopped short of declaring an emergency but emphasised the need for heightened awareness given the unpredictable nature of the weather.

The public was specifically warned not to drive or walk through flooded roadways, a safety measure aimed at reducing the risk of accidents and fatalities that have historically accompanied heavy rainfall events in the capital.

What Accra residents should do

Beyond avoiding flooded roads, the ministry urged the general public to remain attentive to evolving weather conditions throughout the period covered by the alert. Residents were encouraged to stay informed and take precautionary steps to protect themselves and their property.

Accra's low-lying communities have long been vulnerable to flooding during periods of intense or sustained rainfall, with poor drainage infrastructure frequently cited as a compounding factor during the rainy season.

The ministry's decision to issue a direct SMS alert reflects growing efforts by authorities to communicate weather-related risks to the public in real time ahead of potentially hazardous conditions.

See a copy of the text message below:

Ministry of Interior Warns Greater Accra Residents of Possible Flooding on Monday, July 6

Source: UGC

Source: YEN.com.gh