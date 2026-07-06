GMet Issues Weather Forecast for Monday July 7 2026: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert on Monday, July 7, 2026, covering conditions across the country
- Southern Ghana faces cloudy skies, rain of varying intensity, and possible thunderstorms throughout the day, with mist and fog expected along the coast and hilly areas in the morning
- Northern Ghana will start with partly cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny with periodic cloud cover in the afternoon
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather forecast for Monday, July 7, 2026, warning residents in southern Ghana to expect rain, thunderstorms, and reduced visibility at various points during the day.
According to GMet, the southern half of the country will experience predominantly cloudy conditions from the morning, with rainfall of varying intensity and occasional thunder forecast across parts of the coastal and middle sectors.
Mist and fog patches are also expected to develop over coastal areas, forest zones, and hilly terrain during the early hours of the day.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, overcast conditions are expected to persist across the southern half of the country.
Residents should also anticipate the possibility of thunderstorms or further rainfall later in the afternoon, meaning the risk of disruption continues well beyond the morning hours.
GMET issues Northern Ghana weather outlook
Conditions in the north will differ significantly. Northern Ghana is forecast to begin the day under partly cloudy skies, with the afternoon bringing mostly sunny weather punctuated by periodic cloud cover.
No rainfall is expected in the region during the course of the day.
Ghanaians, particularly those in the south, are advised to take the forecast into account when planning travel and outdoor activities on Monday.
Read the weather update from the GMet on X below:
Ministry of Interior warns of possible rainfall
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Ministry of the Interior issued an emergency weather alert urging Greater Accra residents to prepare for expected rainfall.
The ministry warned of moderate rain between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, with a 40 per cent chance of occurrence.
Residents in low-lying areas faced possible flooding, with authorities advising against driving or walking through flooded areas.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.