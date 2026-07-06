The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert on Monday, July 7, 2026, covering conditions across the country

Southern Ghana faces cloudy skies, rain of varying intensity, and possible thunderstorms throughout the day, with mist and fog expected along the coast and hilly areas in the morning

Northern Ghana will start with partly cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny with periodic cloud cover in the afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather forecast for Monday, July 7, 2026, warning residents in southern Ghana to expect rain, thunderstorms, and reduced visibility at various points during the day.

According to GMet, the southern half of the country will experience predominantly cloudy conditions from the morning, with rainfall of varying intensity and occasional thunder forecast across parts of the coastal and middle sectors.

The GMet issues weather forecast for Monday July 7 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mist and fog patches are also expected to develop over coastal areas, forest zones, and hilly terrain during the early hours of the day.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, overcast conditions are expected to persist across the southern half of the country.

Residents should also anticipate the possibility of thunderstorms or further rainfall later in the afternoon, meaning the risk of disruption continues well beyond the morning hours.

GMET issues Northern Ghana weather outlook

Conditions in the north will differ significantly. Northern Ghana is forecast to begin the day under partly cloudy skies, with the afternoon bringing mostly sunny weather punctuated by periodic cloud cover.

No rainfall is expected in the region during the course of the day.

Ghanaians, particularly those in the south, are advised to take the forecast into account when planning travel and outdoor activities on Monday.

Read the weather update from the GMet on X below:

Ministry of Interior warns of possible rainfall

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Ministry of the Interior issued an emergency weather alert urging Greater Accra residents to prepare for expected rainfall.

The ministry warned of moderate rain between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, with a 40 per cent chance of occurrence.

Residents in low-lying areas faced possible flooding, with authorities advising against driving or walking through flooded areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh