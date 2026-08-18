A Chelsea star has been spotted with two distinctive hairstyles, one for matchdays and another for training sessions

The development comes as Chelsea look to bounce back from a disappointing 10th-place finish last season

The club has strengthened significantly under new manager Xabi Alonso ahead of the new campaign

Ahead of the new Premier League season, one of Chelsea's key players has been spotted with two distinctive hairstyles, one for matchdays and another for training sessions.

Chelsea star Joao Pedro sports a natural curly afro during training ahead of the new Premier League season. Image credit: Chelsea FC.

Source: UGC

Chelsea, now managed by Xabi Alonso, head into the new season with expectations of bouncing back from a disappointing campaign that saw them finish 10th in the Premier League, missing out on all three European competitions.

The Blues have already strengthened significantly this summer, breaking their club transfer record with the £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, while also bringing in Quenda, Palestra, and Emmanuel Emegha.

They have also added experience to the young squad through the signings of Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.

Joao Pedro's matchday and training day hairstyles

In new videos, it has now emerged that Joao Pedro will possibly be sporting distinctive hairstyles depending on the occasion.

His tight cornrow braids, worn close to the scalp, are already a familiar sight to Chelsea fans, having been his go-to matchday look since as far back as the club's Club World Cup triumph last year.

Away from games, however, footage shared in one of Chelsea's official training videos showed a completely different side to his look: a natural curly afro, worn loose and untamed as he spoke casually while carrying a designer bag over his shoulder.

It's possible the switch to a looser afro during training and off-duty periods helps his cornrows hold their shape and stay intact for matchdays, a common styling approach among footballers who alternate between braided and natural looks.

The contrast has been notable enough to catch the attention of fans following the club's pre-season content closely.

The image showing Joao Pedro's training-day look, alongside his usual matchday hairstyle, is below.

Joao Pedro's distinctive training, matchday and hairstyles emerge ahead of the new season.

Source: UGC

Bukayo Saka's own hairstyle changes resurface

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka similarly debuted a dramatic new hairstyle earlier this month, switching from a shaved buzz cut that drew comparisons to Liverpool legend Sadio Mane to a fresh set of braids.

His own quick transformation left fans struggling to keep up with how often his look had changed within a short space of time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh