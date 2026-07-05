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Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather update on Sunday, July 5, 2026, warning of thunderstorms already affecting parts of northern Ghana

GMet warned the storms would spread across the northern, transition, and middle sectors of the country throughout the day

Coastal and nearby inland areas faced a mix of sun and clouds before expected thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory warning of active thunderstorms across multiple parts of the country, urging residents to remain vigilant and plan outdoor activities with caution.

The alert, published on Sunday, July 5, 2026, stated that thunderstorms accompanied by rain had already begun affecting areas in northern Ghana and were expected to extend further into the northern, transition, and middle sectors of the country.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 5, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to GMet, the weather system was already in motion at the time of the advisory rather than a projected development, signalling an active and rapidly evolving weather pattern.

Residents in the affected zones were advised to stay weather-aware as conditions were expected to deteriorate during the day.

The agency noted that communities in the transition and middle belts should also anticipate rainfall and storm activity as the system moved southward.

Coastal areas to see mixed conditions

For those along the coast and in nearby inland communities, the GMet forecast a different but equally notable pattern.

The advisory indicated that the morning and early afternoon would bring a combination of sunshine and cloud cover, before thunderstorms or rain developed later in the afternoon and into the evening.

The agency urged residents across all affected zones to factor the forecast into any plans involving outdoor events or travel.

Read the weather update from GMet on X below:

Dennis Miracles Aboagye narrates flood ordeal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a senior aide of Dr Bawumia, described the loss he faced after the floods that devastated the Greater Accra Region.

The staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said it was only the human beings in the house who came out unharmed, but everything had been destroyed.

Floods on Monday, June 29, 2026, submerged homes and triggered emergency rescues, causing significant displacement and destruction.

Source: YEN.com.gh