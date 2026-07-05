Residents of Trom Dominion City in New Juaben South discovered the lifeless body of fashion designer Isaac Amanor on Sunday morning

Amanor, believed to be in his late 40s, was found wearing only boxer shorts near residential homes, with murder suspected

Locals raised concerns over growing insecurity and criticised the delayed police response to the scene

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The body of a middle-aged man has been found in a developing community in the Eastern Region, sparking fear and calls for improved security among residents.

The deceased has been identified by relatives as Isaac Amanor, a fashion designer who ran a tailoring shop in the vicinity of the Koforidua Sports Stadium. His lifeless body was discovered on Sunday morning at Trom Dominion City, located within the Adweso Town Electoral Area in the New Juaben South Municipality.

Circumstances of Isaac Amanor's death

Initial information gathered from the area indicates that Amanor may have been killed by unknown assailants who then disposed of his body at the site. However, the precise circumstances of his death remain unconfirmed.

Residents say the body was found in the early morning hours close to homes in the community. Amanor, believed to have been in his late 40s, was clad only in a pair of boxer shorts when discovered, raising further suspicion about the nature of his death.

Residents demand police action

The discovery has generated significant anxiety in the community, with residents voicing concerns about what they describe as deteriorating security in the fast-growing area. Many called for a stronger and more visible police presence to deter criminal activity.

Residents also took issue with what they characterised as a slow response from law enforcement.

According to accounts from the community, the incident was reported to the police shortly after the body was found, but officers did not arrive at the scene promptly. The delay caused tension to mount as onlookers and community members gathered near the body awaiting police.

Samuel Atta Amo, the Assembly Member for the Adweso Town Electoral Area, described the incident as deeply troubling. He urged authorities to take immediate steps to bolster security in the area, which has seen rapid residential development in recent years.

Source: YEN.com.gh