Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa shared a photo of veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Asonaba Konadu on TikTok on July 2, 2026

The actress captioned the post with a mourning message that appeared to announce the legendary musician's death

Fans and followers flooded the post with tributes, celebrating Asonaba Konadu's musical legacy

Kumawood actress and filmmaker Akyere Bruwaa has sent the Ghanaian music community into mourning after sharing what appears to be news of the passing of veteran highlife musician Asonaba Konadu of "Abotre Edru" fame.

Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa mourns veteran Ghanaian highlife legend Asonaba Konadu's demise. Photo source: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Liaison Agency/Getty Images, @akyerebruwaagh

Source: TikTok

The actress posted a photo of Asonaba Konadu on her TikTok page on Thursday, July 2, 2026, with the caption:

"May your soul rest in perfect peace, Asonaba Konadu of Abotre Edru."

What happened to Asonaba Konadu?

The exact circumstances leading to the reported demise of Asonaba Konadu remain unknown, with Akyere Bruwaa failing to specify.

Her post drew an outpouring of tributes from fans who fondly remembered the musician for his contributions to Ghanaian highlife music.

Asonaba Konadu was widely celebrated for the song "Abotre Edru," a highlife classic that has endured across generations and remained popular among old-time music lovers across Ghana.

The TikTok post announcing the demise of veteran highlife musician Asonaba Konadu is below:

Ghanaian highlife legend Ebo Taylor dies

Asonaba Konadu's reported demise comes months after Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats singer Ebo Taylor died at the age of 90 on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The Ghanaian music legend passed away a month after his 90th birthday.

An Instagram post announcing the death of Ebo Taylor indicated that his light will never fade.

"The world has lost a giant. A colossus of African music. Ebo Taylor passed away yesterday, a day after the launch of Ebo Taylor Music Festival and exactly a month after his 90th birthday, leaving behind an unmatched artistry legacy. @ebo.taylor, your light will never fade."

Ghanaian highlife legend, Ebo Taylor dies at 90 years old. Photo credit: @ebo.taylor

Source: Instagram

Ebo Taylor's music career dates back to the early 60s in bands like the Stargazers and the Broadway Dance Band.

He formed his own dance band, the Black Star Highlife Band, which collaborated with the Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti and other highlife legends like CK Mann and Pat Thomas.

Many global acts, including Usher and Kelly Rowland, have sampled Ebo Taylor's works, making him one of the most culturally iconic stars in Ghana's music history.

The Instagram post announcing highlife legend Ebo Taylor's demise is below:

Ghanaians mourn highlife musician Asonaba Konadu's demise

The news prompted an emotional response in the comments section, with many fans reflecting on how deeply Konadu's music had touched their lives.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KOJO MANDEZ wrote:

"Oh, I sang this song last week and then asked myself, ' Who is the owner of this song?"

OMAMA K Y said:

“Rest well Legend… your ancestors are forever proud of you for this masterpiece. Those with ears of discernment will get the message. Patience conquers everything.”

PRINCE A ORCHARD commented:

"Ooh, Asona, when was that, at Dome or where 😭?"

Musician Memunatu Laadi Yunus dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that beloved Dagbani highlife musician Memunatu Laadi Yunus died at 52 in May 2026 in a serious motor accident.

The veteran singer was reportedly en route to perform at Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Koforidua when the accident occurred.

Source: YEN.com.gh