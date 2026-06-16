Late Sadia Sanisu's family have publicly spoken after the fashion icon was reported dead days before her Kente masterclass

They confirmed the passing of the young talent, sharing important information about her date of death and the date of her business

Sadia’s family also shared the way forward concerning her masterclass program, which was expected to be held on June 22, 2026

Ghanaian fashion designer, Sadia Sanisu's family has finally issued an official statement regarding her death.

The family of the late fashion icon Sadia Sanusi issues an official statement after her death, sharing an important update. Image credit: @sadiasanisu

Source: Facebook

In the statement released on Monday, June 15, 2026, the family of the young talent confirmed the news of her death that sent shockwaves throughout the internet.

They noted that Sadia Sanisu departed peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2026; however, they kept the cause of her death private.

Watch the last Instagram video of Sadia Sanisu before her death:

Sadia Sanisu's family sends information to clients

Addressing their beloved relative's clients who may be wondering what happens to their clothes, they reassured them that all garments would be completed and delivered accordingly.

They added that existing consultations, fittings and appointments they claimed would proceed as scheduled under the management team's supervision.

Regarding her SS Kente Sewing Artistry Masterclass, scheduled for June 22nd to mark her brand’s ten years, Sadia's family indicated that further information would be shared on that in no time.

They pleaded with registered participants, partners, speakers and sponsors to remain calm as they find their way around it.

The last social media moment of the late fashion icon Sadia Sanusi surfaces after her tragic passing, causing sadness. Image credit:@sadiasanisu

Source: Facebook

Sadia Sanisu's bereaved family pays tribute

Captioning the official statement, Sadia Sanisu's family paid their tribute to the fashion designer. They expressed how heartbroken they were over her passing, while acknowledging her unique passion for fashion.

They wrote;

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Founder and Creative Director, Sadia Sanusi. Sadia was more than a designer. She was a visionary whose creativity, grace, and unwavering commitment to excellence touched countless lives.”

“Her impact extended far beyond fashion, inspiring a community that will continue to carry her legacy forward. During this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy, respect, and prayers for her family and loved ones as they mourn this immeasurable loss.”

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support and remain committed to honouring the vision and values she so passionately built. Forever remembered. Forever celebrated.”

The Instagram post from the fashion designer, Sadia Sanisu's family, is below:

Sadia Sanisu's last post before death emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the last video post of the fashion icon Sadia Sanisu before she passed away surfaced on the internet.

In the said clip shared on her official business page, Sadia Sanisu was all joy, giving fans no clue of her possible death.

was spotted, doing what she liked best, displaying her unique fashion skills. The fashion designer who claimed to be going to an event was seen in green and red attire, part of her numerous collections.

Source: YEN.com.gh