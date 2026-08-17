Google rolled out Android 17 on June 16, 2026, with Pixel phones first in line, while Samsung and Motorola joined the early wave with select models

Brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Honour are still testing their versions of Android 17, with stable releases expected later in 2026

Not all eligible phones will access every Android 17 feature, as Google's new Gemini Intelligence tools require at least 12GB of RAM and a recent flagship processor

Google's Android 17 is now live, but getting the update depends heavily on which phone you own and where you live.

A full list of eligible phones compatible with the Android 17 update, including Google Pixel, Samsung and more, emerges. Photo source: Cheng Xin/Getty Images, Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Google kicked off the rollout on June 16, 2026, alongside the June Pixel Drop, giving its own Pixel devices a clear head start.

Samsung and Motorola followed with select models, while OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Honour remain in testing phases as of mid-August 2026.

Google Pixel devices eligible for Android 17

Every Pixel smartphone from the Google Pixel 6 generation onwards is eligible for the Android 17 operating system update.

Supported models include the Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a; Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 7a; Pixel 8, 8 Pro and 8a; Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold and 9a; Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold and 10a; as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Google has also announced the Pixel 11 family, comprising the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all of which ship with Android 17 pre-installed.

The Pixel 11 range is expected to reach stores around August 20, with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold arriving in October.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, however, have been excluded from the August 2026 security update and will not receive Android 17 QPR2.

Software support for both phones ends in October 2026.

The Pixel 6a remains covered until July 2027, while the Pixel 5 and older devices are not eligible for Android 17.

Samsung and Motorola eligible devices

Samsung's stable rollout for its Android 17-eligible smartphones is limited so far.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8, which went on sale from August 7 across 106 markets, ship with Android 17.

The Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra remain on the One UI 9 beta, with a stable release expected sometime between late August and October.

Samsung also plans to bring Android 17 to older flagships, including the Galaxy S25, S24 and S23 families and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

The Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are expected to miss out entirely.

Motorola has started its stable rollout with the Edge 2025 and confirmed more than 50 eligible devices across its range, prioritising the Razr 70 and Edge 70 lineups before expanding to Moto G models.

When other brands are expected to update

OnePlus is testing Android 17 on the OnePlus 15, with a stable OxygenOS 17 release anticipated around November.

Xiaomi began testing HyperOS 4 in China on August 14, covering the Xiaomi 17 series, selected Redmi K90 models and the Xiaomi Pad 8, with global availability expected around October.

OPPO has opened a closed ColorOS 17 beta starting with the Find X9 Pro series.

Vivo and iQOO are testing on select flagships such as the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15, with a stable release expected around September.

Honour's MagicOS 11 is in closed beta across roughly 17 devices.

Beyond eligibility, access to Google's Gemini Intelligence features requires at least 12GB of RAM, a recent flagship processor and support for Gemini Nano v3.

Devices like the Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 Ultra meet some criteria but fall short on others, meaning they run Android 17 without the full AI suite.

The Pixel 10 series, Galaxy S26 series, OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 and X8 series are among those confirmed to meet all requirements.

The iPhone 10 XS Max and older models miss out as Apple releases a list of phones eligible for iOS 27. Photo source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova/Getty Images, Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Android phones with better camera quality emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about several flagship Android phones that marched or outperformed Apple's iPhone 17 in key photography categories, including zoom and low-light performance.

As brands like Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and Sony push the envelope with advanced technology and partnerships with renowned camera companies, smartphone photography is being revolutionised, making it a thrilling time for photography enthusiasts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh