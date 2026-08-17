US Publishes Rule on Foreigners Who Miss Citizenship Appointments

USCIS updated its policy on what happens to foreign nationals who miss scheduled appointments linked to their Certificate of Citizenship applications

N -600 applicants who fail to appear at ASC appointments without a valid reason face having their cases closed by the agency

US military personnel deployed abroad are shielded from abandonment rulings under a special exemption in the updated guidance

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued updated guidance detailing the consequences for foreign nationals who fail to attend scheduled appointments connected to their Certificate of Citizenship applications.

The clarification centres on Form N-600, the application used by individuals seeking formal recognition of US citizenship acquired either at birth or through a parent.

USCIS updates policy for N-600 applicants on missed ASC appointments, clarifying abandonment risks and protections for US military personnel stationed abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happens when N-600 applicants miss ASC appointments

Under the policy, USCIS may require N-600 applicants to attend an Application Support Centre (ASC) appointment to provide biometric data such as photographs and signatures. Children under the age of 14 are permitted to have a parent or legal guardian complete this process on their behalf.

Where an applicant fails to appear without providing a satisfactory reason, USCIS reserves the right to treat the application as abandoned and close the case. Anyone seeking to challenge such a decision must submit Form I-290B, the Notice of Appeal or Motion, in order to have the case reopened.

The updated guidance also outlines a separate process for applicants residing outside the United States.

Those applying from abroad are required to include two passport-style photographs with their submission and will not be called to attend an ASC appointment.

USCIS also confirmed that N-600 application data is not referred to the FBI for background checks, setting this process apart from other immigration pathways.

Military exception shields service members from abandonment rulings

One significant provision within the policy offers protection to members of the US armed forces. Service members stationed or deployed outside the United States, whether on a temporary or permanent basis, cannot have their N-600 applications declared abandoned on the grounds of a missed appointment.

The exemption acknowledges that active military duty may make it impossible for applicants to attend on their scheduled date, removing the risk of case closure for those serving abroad.

The policy update reflects the agency's efforts to standardise how it handles non-attendance across different categories of N-600 applicants, while carving out protections for those whose circumstances fall outside ordinary civilian life.

US offers citizenship fee waiver for Ghanaians, others

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government has shared details for foreigners applying for citizenship through Form N-400, the Application for Naturalisation.

According to USCIS, applicants facing financial hardship may apply for either a reduced fee or a full fee waiver when submitting their naturalisation paperwork.

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Source: YEN.com.gh