The Minority in Parliament has called for the resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General over the release of GH¢350m from the Contingency Fund

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei said the withdrawal violated legal procedure because garnishee proceedings against the fund are still ongoing

President John Dramani Mahama ordered the release of the funds to support victims of the June 29 Accra floods, which left 13 dead and many displaced

Ghana's Minority in Parliament has demanded the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, accusing him of incompetence in handling the release of GH¢350 million from the Contingency Fund for flood relief.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei led the charge, arguing that the withdrawal was carried out in breach of established legal procedure.

The Minority in Parliament, represented by Patricia Appiagyei, demands the sacking of Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine over funding withdrawals. Photo credit: Patricia Appiagyei & Dominic Ayine

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Madam Appiagyei said active garnishee proceedings against the Contingency Fund at the time of the withdrawal made the disbursement legally untenable, and the Attorney General bore direct responsibility for allowing it to proceed.

Mahama orders release of flood relief funds

The controversy stems from a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to release GH¢350 million from the Contingency Fund in response to a devastating flood that struck Accra on June 29, 2026.

The disaster claimed the lives of at least 13 people and caused widespread damage across parts of the capital, prompting the government to act swiftly to mobilise relief for affected residents.

While the humanitarian intent behind the release was not disputed, the Minority's position is that the manner in which the funds were accessed was irregular and that the Attorney General, as the government's chief legal adviser, should have flagged or halted the process before it was completed.

Appiagyei maintained that the failure to observe due process in accessing public funds, irrespective of the circumstances, constituted a serious lapse in professional duty.

The Minority's call signals an escalating confrontation between the opposition and the executive over the legal integrity of emergency financial decisions.

No official response from the Attorney General or the presidency had been issued at the time of publishing.

Watch the Facebook video of the Minority Caucus's press conference calling for the Auditor General's dismissal below:

Akufo-Addo accused of diverting $65m flood fund

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Finance had disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government redirected $65 million from a World Bank flood protection loan to finance COVID-19 spending.

Technical Advisor Frederick Amissah said the diversion was unjustified, as the government had other funding options, with $60.8 million retired from the GARID project and $4.2 million reportedly outstanding.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh