The Economic and Organised Crime Office picked up the contractor behind the Weija Children's Hospital after his alleged continued refused to hand over the facility

The contractor met Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh on July 10 and declined to release the hospital

The 120-bed specialist paediatric facility in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality has remained unused for more than two years

Officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have taken into custody the contractor responsible for constructing the Weija Children's Hospital, hours after he refused to hand over the facility to the government during a meeting with Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

The meeting took place on Friday, July 10, at which the government pressed the contractor to release the hospital so it could be opened to the public.

EOCO Picks Up Weija Children's Hospital Contractor After He Refuses to Hand Over Facility

Source: UGC

Citi News reported that officials emphasised the urgent need for specialised paediatric healthcare services in the Weija-Gbawe area.

The contractor stood firm, insisting he would not transfer control of the facility until the government either cleared the outstanding balance owed under the contract or provided concrete assurances on when the remaining payment would be made.

He maintained that handing over the hospital without resolving those financial obligations was not something he was prepared to do.

Shortly after the meeting ended, EOCO officials transported the contractor to the agency's headquarters. Neither EOCO nor the Ministry of Health has issued a public statement on the matter.

Weija Children's Hospital still unopened after two years

The 120-bed specialist hospital was built to expand access to paediatric healthcare and ease the patient burden on facilities such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital.

It was designed to serve newborns, children and adolescents, offering modern wards, operating theatres, intensive care units and outpatient services.

Although the physical structure has been complete for over two years, the hospital has never been commissioned.

The project, funded by the World Bank, is equipped with neonatal and paediatric intensive care units, a 100-bed ward, a mother’s hostel, and emergency services.

The hospital, a project under the Ministry of Health, was constructed by Awerco Construction Ltd as part of measures to improve quality paediatric healthcare in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality and surrounding areas.

Once operational, the facility is expected to serve as a major referral centre for paediatric care in the region, easing pressure on existing hospitals and improving outcomes for children requiring specialised medical attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh