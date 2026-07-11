President Mahama emphasised community involvement in restoring Accra post-flooding through a two-day clean-up exercise

The President described Accra as a resilient city and indicated that it will bounce back with collective effort from citizens

He also addressed previous clean-up shortcomings, aiming for effective waste management to prevent future flooding

President John Dramani Mahama has predicted that Accra will recover from the June 29 flooding that took some lives and destroyed several properties.

The first gentleman of the country was speaking when he inspected the ongoing clean-up exercise on the second day of the National Clean-up Exercise.

President Mahama describes Accra as a resilient city and predicts that it will bounce back after the floods. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

President John Mahama was at Alajo on Saturday, July 11, 2026, to participate in the exercise.

In a video on X, he was seen using his hands to collect rubbish. He was wearing gloves and looked dressed to participate in the clean-up exercise.

Mahama prophecies over Accra

Addressing the public, President Mahama called on Ghanaians to participate in the national clean-up exercise. He indicated that collective action is needed to restore Accra following the recent flooding.

President Mahama commended the public response but appealed to those yet to participate to join the effort.

"I want all of us to remember that today is day two of the national cleaning exercise. Yesterday the turnout was fantastic, very good. People came out and helped to clean their neighbourhoods. Today the turnout is also good, but I’m just calling on those who are still in their houses and haven’t come out. Please come out and come and join us so that we clean the city after the flood."

The President said he was confident Accra would recover from the effects of the floods through sustained collective effort.

"I want to thank everybody who’s come out. And those who are still at home, all of you come out. We are doing this together, and Ghana is a resilient country, Accra is a resilient city, and we’ll bounce back better than before," he said.

President Mahama explained why the clean-up exercise was organised for two days instead of the previous times when it was for only a day.

He indicated that the second day of the exercise was meant to clear drains and also collect the rubbish extracted from them to prevent it from being washed back into the drainage system during subsequent rains.

“Yesterday, one of the directives I gave was that in the past, we did these cleanups, we took all the garbage out of the gutters, but we didn’t follow up and come and collect the garbage that is by the roadside. And so when the rain falls, it just washes all the dirt back in,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh