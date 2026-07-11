President Mahama urged Ghanaians to participate in the National General Cleaning exercise for improved sanitation

Day one featured high-profile participation, including the Vice President and military personnel in flood-affected regions

President Mahama donated essential supplies to hospitals supporting sanitation after devastating June 29 floods

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President John Dramani Mahama has entreated all Ghanaians to show up massively and participate in the second and final day of the National General Cleaning exercise.

He indicated that public participation is important to sustaining efforts to improve sanitation and reduce the risk of flooding.

President Mahama entreats Ghanaians to participate in the National General Cleaning exercise. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post after day one of the clean-up exercise, President Mahama appreciated residents, security personnel, government officials, traditional leaders and volunteers who participated.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to desist from dumping refuse at unauthorised places.

"We must change our attitude and stop the reckless dumping of waste into our drains. Drains are not dumping grounds. When we have waste to dispose of, we must do so responsibly. Tomorrow, we go again. Get involved!"

"Let me, once again, thank everyone who came out on Friday to clean their communities and contribute to this national effort. It is for our collective good. We must continue to do this to keep our environment clean," the President said in another post.

On Friday, July 10, 2026, which was the first day of the clean-up, it brought together Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, ministers of state, regional ministers from the seven flood-affected regions, personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), corporate institutions, traditional authorities, including the Ga Mantse, and members of the public.

President Mahama joined residents and other stakeholders at Tse Addo to participate in the exercise.

After the clean-up exercise, President Mahama donated relief items to the Mamobi General Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital to support their infection prevention and sanitation efforts in the aftermath of the June 29 floods.

The donated items, which were contributed by private Ghanaian companies from their production lines, included diapers, liquid detergents, washing powder, antiseptics, disinfectants, bleach and other essential supplies to help healthcare facilities and affected communities maintain hygiene and restore safe environments.

The two-day National General Cleaning exercise is being held across seven flood-affected regions under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee as part of government’s response to the June 29 floods, which claimed lives, displaced thousands of residents and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh