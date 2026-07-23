Areas in Kumasi Where Tenants Can Rent Rooms for GH₵400 to GH₵600 Monthly

Tenants working with a monthly budget of GH₵400 to GH₵600 can still find single rooms and some self-contained units in selected parts of Kumasi

Recent property advertisements show affordable options in areas including Buokrom, Ayeduase, Kotei, Appiadu, Kentinkrono, Sokoban and Apatrapa

Prospective tenants must consider advance payments, agency charges, water availability, electricity meters and transport costs before paying for a room

Finding an affordable room in Kumasi has become challenging as rental prices continue to rise across the city.

However, tenants earning modest incomes can still secure accommodation between GH₵400 and GH₵600 per month when they search beyond the expensive central neighbourhoods.

Recent online property listings reviewed in July 2026 show that several communities around Kumasi still have single rooms and basic self-contained apartments within this price range.

The available room, condition of the building and distance from the main road may influence the final amount.

Affordable rooms around KNUST

Areas surrounding the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology remain useful places to search. Recent listings included one-bedroom self-contained rooms at Ayeduase Afrifa Junction and Ayeduase K5 for GH₵400 monthly.

Tenants can also explore Kotei, where self-contained rooms near Kotei Market and D.N.D School were advertised at GH₵400 monthly. The advertised units included tiled rooms, private bathrooms and access to electricity.

Appiadu and Kentinkrono are additional options. A single room self-contained at Tech Appiadu was listed at GH₵500 monthly, while a similar unit at Kentinkrono appeared within the GH₵500 to GH₵600 bracket.

Kumasi area Estimated monthly rent Likely room type Buokrom Quarry GH₵400 Single room self-contained Ayeduase GH₵400–GH₵585 Single room or shared facilities Kotei GH₵400 Single room self-contained Appiadu GH₵500 Single room self-contained Kentinkrono GH₵500–GH₵600 Single room self-contained Sokoban GH₵500–GH₵600 Single room self-contained Apatrapa GH₵400–GH₵500 Single room or room and parlour

Other affordable Kumasi areas

Tenants who do not need to live near KNUST can consider Buokrom Quarry, where a newly built self-contained room was advertised at GH₵400 monthly. Sokoban also had a single room self-contained listed at GH₵500.

In Apatrapa, listings showed rooms around GH₵400 to GH₵500, including an unfurnished room-and-parlour unit at Adeleke Estates.

These prices should be treated as a guide because listings can disappear quickly.

Some landlords may demand one or two years’ advance, while agents may charge inspection, registration or commission fees. Tenants should inspect the property, speak directly with the landlord and confirm the total cost before making payment.

Construction company shows path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.

He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh