The death of a Yaa Naa is never announced in plain language, Dagbon tradition forbids saying the King has died, with elders using sacred metaphors instead

Royal talking drums carry the announcement of the Yaa Naa's passing to the public

The Yaa Naa is buried quickly and in absolute secrecy inside the sacred Katini room at Gbewaa Palace, after which a regent is installed to lead the kingdom

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In Dagbon, the death of a king is not announced through a press statement or a public broadcast.

It is carried on the air by the beat of talking drums, spoken in metaphor, and governed by centuries of sacred protocol that treats the passing of a Yaa Naa not as death but as a transformation.

How the Dagbon Kingdom announces and mourns the death of its King, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II. Photo credit: GTV Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The kingdom's tradition holds that a Yaa Naa does not die in the conventional sense.

He transitions or joins the ancestors, and because the Nam, the skin of Dagbon, represents the spiritual and physical soul of the entire kingdom, the manner in which that transition is acknowledged is tightly controlled by the Yendi elders and the kingmakers.

How Dagbon Kingdom announces Yaa Naa's passing

No elder may utter the words "the King is dead." To do so is strictly forbidden. Instead, they reach for layered metaphor, the most significant of which is the phrase "Tingbanni liri," which translates roughly as "the earth has shaken" or "the earth has collapsed."

The process follows a strict hierarchical order. First, the Mba Duɣu, the king's chief linguist and palace custodian, quietly assembles the inner council of Yendi elders.

The news is then relayed formally to the Kuɣa Naa, the head of the Dagbon kingmakers, who holds the highest customary authority during any interregnum.

Only after those internal steps are complete does the public receive word, and it does not come through any official statement.

Instead, the royal drummers, led by the Namo-Naa and his assistants, beat a specific heavy and sorrowful rhythm on the Lunna and Gungon, the traditional talking drums.

To an untrained ear, it is simply a rhythm of grief. To those who know Dagbon's drum language, the beat speaks a precise message: the Lion of Gbewaa has stepped into eternity.

The Kuɣa Naa then makes the formal proclamation to the remaining paramount chiefs and to the broader public.

The Andani ROYAL Family TV confirmed the death of the Yaa Naa in a Facebook post below:

The burial and the Katini room

Unlike the burial of an ordinary citizen, the Yaa Naa is interred swiftly and in complete secrecy. His body is laid to rest inside the Katin' duu, the sacred Katini room located within Gbewaa Palace.

The grave is constructed with a distinctive lateral branch so that the body lies on its side, resting on layers of fine animal skins, a reflection of the Dagbon royal tradition of sitting and sleeping on skins rather than stools.

Shortly after the burial, the deceased king's eldest surviving son is shaved and formally installed as the Gboŋlana, or regent.

The Gboŋlana assumes temporary leadership of the traditional council and serves as the symbolic head of the kingdom, receiving the many paramount chiefs who travel to Yendi to pay their respects.

Among the notable arrivals is the Gushe-Naa, one of the most powerful external chiefs in the Dagbon constellation, who does not enter Yendi in the manner of a mourner.

He and his entourage arrive in the traditional style of warriors, signalling their customary duty to protect the kingdom during the period when the skin stands vacant.

Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported hat Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, had passed away after years of leading his people through a historic peace process.

The paramount chief was widely credited with restoring unity to the Dagbon kingdom following a bitter chieftaincy dispute that lasted over 16 years.

His death marks the end of an era for one of Ghana's most prominent traditional kingdoms in the Northern Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh