Olakunle Churchill took to Instagram on August 2 to address viral reports claiming he had been arrested in Switzerland over alleged tax evasion

The Nigerian businessman, who is Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, dismissed the claims as entirely false and defended his decision to keep his personal and business life private

A comment from a verified account hinted that Churchill had gone as far as involving a lawyer to counter blogs spreading the reports

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has broken his silence after a wave of online reports accused him of being arrested in Switzerland over alleged tax evasion, calling the claims completely false.

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill denies reports of arrest over alleged tax evasion. Image credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Churchill posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram on August 2, pushing back firmly against what he described as the "jealousy, negativity, and constant spread of false information" circulating about him. The post, which attracted over 741 likes, drew significant attention given the severity of the allegations being spread by some Nigerian blogs.

The reports, which surfaced on outlets including Edeson Online News, claimed Churchill had been arrested in Switzerland in connection with an alleged tax evasion investigation. The blogs suggested that an associate linked to Churchill's business interests was under scrutiny by Swiss authorities over a company involved in agricultural importation and international trade, said to have handled transactions worth millions of Swiss francs over more than a decade.

Churchill addresses arrest allegations directly

The businessman was unambiguous in his denial.

"For the avoidance of doubt, I have no police case, no court case, and no criminal matter whatsoever. Any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false and should be treated as such," he wrote in the post.

Churchill also addressed why he tends to keep a low profile, stressing that privacy is a deliberate choice rather than an admission of wrongdoing.

"Over the years, I have chosen to keep many aspects of my personal and business life private. That choice should never be mistaken for having something to hide," he added.

He concluded on a philosophical note, writing:

"Truth requires no defense — only time."

Churchill has been a prominent figure in Nigerian tabloid circles in recent months.

He made headlines earlier this year after addressing speculation about his marriage to Rosy Meurer and his co-parenting arrangement with his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh.

Fan reactions to Churchill's statement

Several followers rallied behind him in the comments section of the post.

One user wrote:

"Don't mind them ooo! Let them keep saying while you keep rising."

Another commented:

"One thing I've learned is that being a private person should never be confused with being involved in anything illegal. Some people naturally choose to keep their personal lives, businesses, and finances away from public attention. That is a personal choice, and everyone is entitled to a level of privacy. Long live the KING ❤️"

A third simply posted:

"Bloggers are in love with you at this point 😂"

The Instagram post shared by Churchill denying being arrested is below.

Olakunle Churchill pens birthday message to Tonto

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Olakunle Churchill penned a heartfelt birthday message to his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, sparking reactions online.

His tribute came after the Nollywood actress shared breathtaking photos and videos to mark her birthday on June 9, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh