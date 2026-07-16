Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2026, warning of mist and reduced visibility along coastal and forest areas

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in parts of northern and transition zones including Wa, Jirapa, Kete Krachi, and Atebubu from late afternoon

GMet also warned of rough sea conditions, urging caution as Ghana continues to grapple with severe flooding that killed 34 people on June 29, 2026

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2026, cautioning residents of reduced visibility due to mist and fog across several parts of the country, with thunderstorms anticipated later in the day.

The day is expected to open with patches of mist and fog settling over coastal, mountainous, and forest zones, temporarily limiting visibility in those areas.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues a weather forecast for today, July 16, 2026/ Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Southern Ghana, including Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Axim, will experience predominantly overcast conditions with mist.

Similar cloudy and misty weather is forecast for northern, transition, and forest areas, affecting locations such as Kumasi, Obuasi, and Sunyani.

Through the afternoon, conditions are expected to improve slightly as a mix of sunshine and cloud cover spreads across much of the country.

Coastal areas may encounter brief episodes of light rain or drizzle during this period.

From late afternoon into the evening, GMet is forecasting isolated thunderstorms and rainfall over forest, transition, and northern sectors.

Areas specifically highlighted include Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Wa, and Jirapa. Residents in these zones are advised to take necessary precautions ahead of the anticipated storms.

GMet has also issued a warning over sea conditions, noting that the state of the sea is rough. Fishermen and seafarers are urged to exercise extreme care.

Flooding deaths underscore urgency of weather warnings

The forecast comes as Ghana continues to recover from one of its most destructive rainy seasons in recent memory.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that flooding on 29 June 2026 claimed 34 lives across the country.

Experts have partly attributed the severity of the flooding to poor spatial planning, which has left many communities vulnerable to extreme weather events.

GMet has urged all road users and members of the public to drive carefully and remain vigilant as weather conditions evolve throughout the day.

Read the weather update from the GMet on X below:

AMA blasted during clean-up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that some traders were accosted by local government task forces during the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10, 2026.

President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise.

The two-day exercise was held across seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the devastating June 29 floods.

Source: YEN.com.gh