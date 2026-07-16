Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast cloudy conditions and intermittent rain for several southern locations on Thursday afternoon

Upper regions face the risk of isolated thunderstorms later in the day, with GMet warning of rough sea conditions along the coast

The forecast arrives weeks after June 29 flooding killed 34 people, left seven missing, and displaced over 91,000 Ghanaians nationwide

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2026, warning of cloudy skies, scattered rainfall, and rough coastal seas across much of the country.

GMet's forecast indicates that overcast conditions will dominate most parts of Ghana throughout the afternoon.

The GMet issues an afternoon weather alert for July 16, 2026, warning of rain and thunderstorms across Ghana. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Coastal and southern areas, including Accra, Kasoa, Takoradi, Axim, Aflao, and Anloga, are expected to experience predominantly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle at various points during the day.

Further inland, the forest belt, transition zone, and northern regions covering areas such as Ho, Kumasi, Tarkwa, Kete Krachi, and Tamale will see conditions ranging from partly to mostly cloudy.

As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are anticipated across the Upper regions.

GMet also flagged rough sea conditions along Ghana's coastline, advising residents and those engaged in maritime activities to exercise caution.

Members of the public have been urged to carry umbrellas and take appropriate precautions given the unsettled conditions.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Deadly flooding still fresh in memory

The latest forecast comes against a sobering backdrop. The 2026 rainy season has brought some of the most destructive flooding Ghana has seen in recent years, with inadequate spatial planning identified as a contributing factor to the scale of the damage.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that flooding triggered by torrential downpours on June 29, 2026, claimed 34 lives across the country.

The Ministry for the Interior and NADMO officials described the rainfall event as among the heaviest ever recorded in Ghana's history.

At least seven people remain missing following the disaster, while more than 91,000 individuals were displaced from their homes nationwide.

Residents in flood-prone communities are advised to remain alert and monitor official updates from GMet as the rainy season continues.

Earlier weather update from GMet

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2026, warning of mist and reduced visibility along coastal and forest areas..

Isolated thunderstorms were expected in parts of northern and transition zones including Wa, Jirapa, Kete Krachi, and Atebubu from late afternoon.

GMet also warned of rough sea conditions, urging caution as Ghana continues to grapple with severe flooding that killed 34 people on June 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh