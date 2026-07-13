Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah and another suspect were arrested after violent disturbances at an NPP constituency executive election

Police alleged Kwame Afrifa Mensah led roughly 30 men to the SDA Church polling station, where they attacked officers and scattered electoral materials

Both Kwame Afrifa Mensah and co-suspect Osman Awuni were hospitalised at Mampong Government Hospital under police guard after complaining of ill health

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has confirmed that media personality Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, 43, was hospitalised after some medical concerns following his arrest.

A second suspect, Osman Awuni, 44, is also receiving medical attention after the incident on July 12.

Okatakyie Afrifa is receiving medical attention

Source: Facebook

Police in a statement indicated that they are under police guard after being arrested over violent disruptions at the New Patriotic Party's Ejura Sekyedumase East Constituency executive elections at Wiamoase.

Police said Afrifa-Mensah arrived at the SDA Church polling station at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the head of a group numbering around 30 men.

When security personnel questioned why the group had gathered there, the men reportedly turned aggressive, assaulted police officers on duty, and overturned electoral materials at the venue.

Afrifa-Mensah was subsequently arrested alongside six others. Awuni and he are on admission at the Mampong Government Hospital under police guard.

The majority of the group fled before officers could detain them, and efforts to track down the remaining individuals are continuing.

The police said Afrifa-Mensah told investigators that some of his supporters had been excluded from the electoral process and that he had obtained an interlocutory injunction to stop the elections from proceeding.

However, the Command stated that neither the police nor the Electoral Commission had received any court order or directive to that effect at the time of the incident.

Okatakyie Afrifa graduated in the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afrifa-Mensah completed his law studies in the US.

A viral video shared by Abusuafour TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, captured the broadcaster's graduation ceremony, where a large entourage of supporters clad in rich kente and traditional chieftaincy regalia cheered him on.

Afrifa-Mensah pursued his Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the prestigious University of Connecticut (UConn) after securing an academic scholarship in late 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh