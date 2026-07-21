Aerial footage linked to Akonta Mining has resurfaced after Chairman Wontumi’s 20-year prison sentence, showing the vast scale of the concession

The images capture excavated land, muddy water bodies, mining pits and earth-moving equipment across parts of the site

The footage has renewed public debate over mining activities and their environmental impact as Wontumi’s legal team considers its next move

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Fresh aerial footage of Akonta Mining's concession has resurfaced online following the 20-year prison sentence handed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi's Akonta Mining concession is back in the spotlight after a 20-year sentence. Image credit: Chairman Wontumi, Smart Ghana TV, Mahama, the President

Source: UGC

The images, which have been widely shared across social media, show vast stretches of disturbed land, muddy water bodies and excavated pits believed to be within the company's mining concession.

The renewed attention comes as public interest in Chairman Wontumi's mining activities continues to grow after the court's ruling.

Aerial footage captures the scale of Akonta Mining concession

The drone images provide a bird's-eye view of the expansive mining site, showing large excavated areas surrounded by sections of forest and winding muddy streams.

Some parts of the concession appear heavily disturbed, with mining pits, earth-moving equipment and pools of discoloured water visible from above.

The aerial footage has reignited conversations about the environmental impact of mining activities, with many social media users sharing the images as debate surrounding the case continues.

Watch the X video of the mining site below:

Although the footage has circulated online before, it has gained fresh attention following Chairman Wontumi's sentencing, making it one of the most discussed visuals linked to the case.

Public interest grows after Chairman Wontumi's conviction

Chairman Wontumi was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison in a case brought under Ghana's mining laws.

Since the judgment, several old videos and photographs connected to his mining business have resurfaced online, drawing mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

While some users argue the aerial footage highlights the scale of the mining operations, others continue to debate its significance in relation to the court proceedings.

The images have further fuelled nationwide discussions surrounding Akonta Mining, with many closely following developments as Chairman Wontumi's legal team prepares its next course of action, including the possibility of filing an appeal against the judgment.

Prophet Roja's prophecy to Chairman Wontumi resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Roja's prophecy concerning Chairman Wontumi's legal troubles, which resurfaced following his sentencing to 20 years in prison.

As the debate intensifies online, many are intrigued by the preacher's forewarning and the stark difference in the predicted prison term, raising questions about the accuracy and implications of such prophecies.

Source: YEN.com.gh