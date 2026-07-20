An old prophecy by Prophet Roja about Chairman Wontumi's imprisonment resurfaced after the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was sentenced to 20 years in prison

Prophet Roja delivered the prophecy on Onua TV in October 2025, claiming he saw Wontumi being jailed for 15 years if Ghanaians did not pray for him

The resurfaced clips have divided social media, with some calling the prediction remarkable and others noting the sentence differed from what the preacher described

An old prophecy by Ghanaian preacher Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja or De Lighter Roja, has resurfaced on social media following the sentencing of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years in prison over his illegal mining case.

Prophet Roja's prophecy about Chairman Wontumi's illegal mining case resurfaces after his 20-year jail sentence on Monday, July 20, 2026. Image credit: DeLighter Roja, Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

The prophecy, which was delivered during an appearance on "Onua TV's Onua Maakye" with Captain Smart on Thursday, October 30, 2025, has reignited discussions online after Wontumi's recent conviction.

Prophet Roja's Chaieman Wontumi prophecy

During the interview, Prophet Roja claimed he had received a vision concerning Chairman Wontumi's legal troubles.

According to the preacher, he saw the NPP stalwart being sentenced to 15 years in prison and urged Ghanaians, as well as the politician's family and associates, to pray to avert what he described as impending doom.

"As I am speaking right now, I have seen something about Chairman Wontumi. I have seen the number 15 being written. If Ghanaians don't pray for him, he will be jailed for 15 years. His loved ones should pray for him," Prophet Roja said.

The preacher further claimed he saw television stations and news outlets announcing Wontumi's imprisonment.

He also alleged that the politician had wronged someone whose influence could determine the outcome of his legal challenges if divine intervention did not occur.

Following Chairman Wontumi's sentencing to 20 years in prison, clips of Prophet Roja's prophecy have resurfaced across social media platforms, with many users debating the similarities between the prediction and the court's decision.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the prophecy about Chairman Wontumi is below.

Prophet Roja drops prophecy for Okatakyie Afrifa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja dropped a prophecy about broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa amidst his ongoing legal challenges.

The alarming prediction points to even greater dangers ahead for Afrifa, with the prophet urging fervent prayers to avert what he describes as an impending threat to the broadcaster's safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh