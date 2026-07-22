3 Dead, 11 Injured in Road Crash at Ajumako Kokoben in Central Region

A road crash at Ajumako Kokoben in the Central Region killed three people and left 11 others with injuries

A commercial vehicle was involved in the accident, prompting an emergency response from rescue personnel at the scene

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal crash

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Three people have been killed and 11 others injured following a road crash at Ajumako Kokoben in Ghana's Central Region.

The accident involved a commercial vehicle and left multiple passengers requiring urgent medical attention.

3 dead, 11 injured in a road crash at Ajumako Kokoben in the Central Region of Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, emergency responders mobilised to the scene shortly after the incident, working to extract and assist those caught up in the crash.

Victims transported to health facilities

The 11 injured persons were conveyed to nearby health facilities to receive treatment, while the bodies of the three deceased were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Personnel from emergency services managed the situation at the crash site and ensured that affected individuals received the necessary support.

The exact cause of the accident had not been established at the time of reporting, though an investigation is expected to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

Road safety concerns in Ghana

The Ajumako Kokoben crash adds to a pattern of road accidents that emergency agencies across Ghana have been working to address.

The National Road Safety Authority has consistently urged motorists to observe speed limits, drive with care, and comply with road traffic regulations, particularly on major highways where fatal crashes continue to be recorded with troubling frequency.

Road users have faced repeated calls to exercise greater caution, with agencies warning that reckless behaviour behind the wheel remains a significant contributor to the number of lives lost on Ghanaian roads each year.

Timber truck accident injured 3 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a timber truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people.

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour.

Source: YEN.com.gh