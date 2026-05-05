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GNFS Releases Emergency Contact Number Amid Rising Fire Outbreaks Across Ghana
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GNFS Releases Emergency Contact Number Amid Rising Fire Outbreaks Across Ghana

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The GNFS launches new emergency contact number for faster response
  • Public urged to report fire incidents directly via hotline 0302772446
  • Increased vigilance needed as fires escalate due to dry conditions

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The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has officially released a dedicated emergency contact number for the general public.

The move is intended to streamline communication and ensure a more rapid response to life-threatening blazes and property damage.

Ghana National Fire Service, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, GNFS PRO, emergency numbers, fire outbreaks, public safety
GNFS releases an emergency contact number amid rising fire outbreaks across Ghana. Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service/Facebook.
Source: UGC

It also urged citizens to keep the number readily available as temperatures and dry conditions contribute to a heightened risk of outbreaks in both residential and commercial areas.

Read the Facebook post below:

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GNFS urges make direct contact via hotline

The Public Relations Officer for the GNFS, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, announced the measure during a recent broadcast interview.

Speaking with Accra-based Kasapa FM, he emphasised the importance of direct and immediate reporting to help the service contain fires before they escalate.

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He further provided the specific contact details for emergency use, stating:

"urge the public report cases of fire incidents via the telephone number 0302772446"

The release of this contact number follows a series of destructive fires reported in various regions across Ghana.

Fire officials have noted that the surge in incidents has put a strain on existing resources, making early detection and notification vital for the safety of the public.

By providing a direct line, 0302772446, the GNFS aims to bypass potential delays in emergency routing, allowing firefighters to be dispatched with greater efficiency to hotspots across the country.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Ghana National Fire Service - GNFS
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