The management of No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel pushed back against reports that a Receiver appointed by Cola Holdings Limited had taken possession of the property

KRP1 Ltd, co-owned by Nana Kwame Bediako known as Cheddar, confirmed the High Court issued a possession order on July 21, 2026, but said a seven-day window had not yet expired

The company said it had instructed lawyers to appeal the decision and file applications to block possession until the appeal is resolved

The management of No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel has rejected reports that the luxury property has changed hands, insisting it remains fully operational under its current leadership.

No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel management denies the receiver has taken over Cheddar's property. Image credit:Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Facebook

In a press release dated July 23, 2026, Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited (KRP1 Ltd) stated that the hotel continues to operate under the direction of its management and directors, and that recent media reports about a Receiver assuming possession do not reflect the actual situation on the ground.

The Dispute Behind the Headlines

The statement comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving KRP1 Ltd, a company owned by its two directors, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, and Cola.

According to the release, KRP1 Ltd developed and manages No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel, with funding support from a facility provided by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The hotel opened in December 2019 but faced operational challenges after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 affected its ability to generate enough revenue to service the facility.

The management explained that while discussions were ongoing with IFC to restructure the facility, Cola Holdings Limited, through its owner Cola, claimed that he had personally repaid the loan to IFC and demanded reimbursement from KRP1 Ltd.

However, the company stated that it believes Cola Holdings Limited and Cola have not provided evidence confirming that the IFC loan was fully repaid.

The release further stated that Cola Holdings Limited later applied for and obtained a court order appointing a Receiver to take possession of No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel.

Court Order and Legal Challenge

According to KRP1 Ltd, the High Court order granted on July 21, 2026, authorised police assistance for Cola Holdings Limited in taking possession of the property.

However, the company noted that the order would only take effect after seven days from the date it was issued, a period which had not yet expired at the time of the statement.

KRP1 Ltd added that it had instructed its legal representatives to appeal the decision and file applications seeking to prevent Cola Holdings Limited and the Receiver from taking possession until the appeal process is determined.

The company also stated that previous applications brought by Cola Holdings Limited in relation to the matter had been dismissed by the High Court and that the current decision is subject to appeal.

KRP1 Ltd urged the public to disregard what it described as misleading impressions created by recent reports and maintained that No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel remains open and operating.

The X post of the press release is below.

Cheddar's Spokesperson Reacts to Court Order

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shalimar Abbiusi, former spokesperson for Cheddar's New Force movement, shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Her post came a day after the High Court in Accra granted police assistance to a UK firm to take possession of Cheddar's Osu hotel.

The Belgian media personality's message hinted at divine justice and personal growth, sparking widespread attention online.

Source: YEN.com.gh