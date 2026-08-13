Rodri wants to return to LaLiga, but reportedly refuses to force Manchester City into accepting a lower fee

Barcelona have had two offers rejected, with their latest bid understood to be around €65m

Rodri is prepared to stay at City and see out the final year of his contract if Barcelona fail to meet their valuation

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Rodri has reportedly made a major change to his stance over a potential move to Barcelona, with the Manchester City midfielder unwilling to force the club into accepting a lower transfer fee.

The Spain international is keen to explore a return to LaLiga, but he has made it clear that he will remain at Manchester City if Barcelona cannot meet their demands.

Barcelona have already seen two offers rejected, with their latest proposal understood to be worth around €65 million after an opening bid close to €45m was turned down.

Rodri refuses to pressure Manchester City over Barcelona transfer

According to Sky Sports, as reported by Sport, Rodri has told Manchester City that he will not push for an exit if Barcelona fail to agree a fee with the Premier League club.

That represents an important change in the situation.

Rodri reportedly wants to return to Spanish football, but his relationship with Manchester City means he is not prepared to force his way out simply to make the transfer happen.

Instead, the midfielder accepts that City have their own demands and will see out the final 12 months of his contract if those demands are not met.

That stance could give Manchester City greater control over the negotiations.

The club have rejected Barcelona’s latest offer because they believe it falls short of their valuation. However, Sky Sports suggest the gap could be bridged if Barcelona increase their proposal by another €5m.

That would give the Catalan giants a clearer route towards an agreement.

Barcelona remain optimistic despite City’s resistance, with the club believing the financial difference has narrowed enough for a deal to remain possible.

For Rodri, though, there is now a clear position.

He wants the Barcelona move, but he will not sacrifice his relationship with Manchester City to make it happen.

The midfielder is also prepared to continue working under Enzo Maresca if the transfer collapses, meaning City would retain an important player heading into the final year of his contract.

Barcelona must therefore decide whether to increase their offer and satisfy City’s demands.

For now, Rodri appears ready for either outcome.

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Source: YEN.com.gh