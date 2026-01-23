Prominent Ghanaian business mogul and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has broken his silence after an Accra High Court reportedly ordered him to pay out a debt of US$14,928,314.70 to the British company Cola Holdings Limited.

Nana Kwame Bediako Denies US$14.9M Debt to British Firm, Announces Appeal Against Court Judgment

According to a Daily Graphic publication on January 22, 2026, the judgment was an enforcement of an earlier order issued by the High Court of England and Wales against Cheddar in a case stemming from a business deal between the two parties that went wrong.

Cola Holding subsequently sued the real estate developer for breach of contract and won in a judgment delivered by the Deputy Master Sabic KC of the High Court of England and Wales on January 23, 2025.

On May 20, 2025, the British company registered the judgment in Ghana and subsequently sought an order from the Accra High Court to have it locally enforced.

Per the High Court's ruling, Nana Kwame Bediako is to pay back US$14,928,314.70 as the principal judgment debt at an interest rate of eight percent per annum at a prevailing exchange rate of GH₵16.15 per dollar.

The judgment also included costs of GH₵15,000 against the Ghanaian businessman.

According to Citinewsroom, the debt currently stands at GH₵258.76 million.

The High Court ordered that the judgment be served by posting copies at Nana Kwame Bediako's residence at 13 Avenue Lincoln, Osu, as well as via the Daily Graphic publication.

Nana Kwame Bediako denies US$14.9 million debt

In a video he shared on Instagram on Friday, January 23, 2026, Nana Kwame Bediako dismissed claims that he personally owed Cola Holdings Limited US$14.9 million.

The New Force party leader noted that the debt was related to a separate company, Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited, and not to him as an individual.

He alleges the UK judgment was made through non-disclosure and fraud and that his lawyers failed to properly defend the case.

Cheddar argued that enforcing the same debt against multiple parties amounted to an abuse of the court process and that he had filed an appeal in Ghana to contest the judgment.

The business mogul added that he had taken steps to halt enforcement of the judgment and expressed confidence that the legal process will ultimately exonerate him from any wrongdoings.

Nana Kwame Bediako's remarks stir reactions

