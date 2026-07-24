UK Waives Citizenship Fees for Children Under 18, Lists Requirements

The UK government has announced a fee waiver for children under 18 applying for British citizenship

Specific conditions must be met before a child can qualify for the waiver, and not all applicants are eligible

The policy change has significant implications for families seeking to regularise their children's immigration status in the UK

The United Kingdom government has introduced a citizenship registration fee waiver for children under the age of 18, offering financial relief to families who have long struggled with the high cost of securing British nationality for their children.

The waiver applies to children who are entitled to register as British citizens but whose families cannot afford the application fee, which has historically been a barrier for lower-income households.

UK government announces a citizenship fee waiver for children under 18, easing financial burdens. Eligibility criteria apply, impacting families seeking British nationality. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officials have indicated that eligibility is not automatic and that applicants must satisfy a defined set of criteria before the waiver is granted.

Among the conditions outlined by the UK government, the child's financial circumstances, or those of their parent or guardian, must demonstrate that paying the full fee would cause genuine hardship.

Authorities have stressed that each application will be assessed individually, and simply falling below a certain income threshold may not be sufficient on its own.

The fee for registering a child as a British citizen currently stands at over £1,000, a figure that charities and legal advocates have long criticised as prohibitively expensive.

Critics have argued that the cost effectively denies British-born children, particularly those from migrant or low-income backgrounds, access to the nationality they are legally entitled to.

The waiver scheme follows years of pressure from children's rights organisations and immigration campaigners who argued that the fee structure was incompatible with the UK's obligations to act in the best interests of the child.

Courts had previously weighed in on the matter, with rulings that challenged the government's approach to charging for citizenship registration among children.

Families interested in applying for the waiver are advised to gather supporting financial documentation before submitting their application, as the Home Office is expected to scrutinise claims carefully.

Applications that do not meet the stated conditions are likely to be declined, and the full fee will remain payable in such cases.

UK lists steps foreign spouses take after citizenship

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced new rules governing the citizenship process for foreign nationals married to British citizens.

The citizenship certificates issued to qualifying foreign spouses will reflect specific details as outlined in the new guidelines.

The UK government said persons who fail to adhere to the stated requirements risk facing fines, signalling a stricter enforcement approach to the documentation process.

Source: YEN.com.gh