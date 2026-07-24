The United States transferred military equipment valued at $4 million to Ghana in a move framed around deepening defence cooperation

Both countries described the handover as part of broader efforts to address growing regional security threats in West Africa

Photos of the donation shared on Facebook by GTV Ghana drew sharp scepticism from Ghanaian social media users

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The United States has transferred military equipment worth $4 million to Ghana, with both governments describing the handover as a step towards strengthening bilateral defence ties and bolstering the country's capacity to address security threats in the region.

The donation was announced and publicised through photos shared on Facebook by GTV Ghana, which drew significant attention and prompted a wave of public commentary.

US hands over $4 million worth of military equipment to Ghana Armed Forces. Photo credit: GTV Ghana.

Source: Facebook

US military equipment handed to Ghana

Neither government released a detailed breakdown of the specific equipment included in the transfer at the time of the announcement.

However, officials from both sides framed the handover as consistent with ongoing security cooperation between Washington and Accra, particularly in the context of instability spreading across parts of West Africa.

The transfer adds to a pattern of United States military engagement with Ghana, which has historically been regarded as one of the more stable democracies on the continent and a key partner in regional peacekeeping efforts.

Ghanaians react with suspicion

The announcement did not land warmly with a section of the Ghanaian public. Photos of the handover shared on Facebook by GTV Ghana attracted pointed commentary, with many users questioning the motives behind the donation.

@Augustine Chef wrote:

"Which kinda threat, they the main threat, enemy acting as a friend."

@Dordunu Moses raised concerns about the timing:

"The same equipment will be used in monitoring us. They know how to disable it any point in time. Releasing Ken Ofori Atta to us is more valuable to us as a country than these military equipments at this time."

@N-yanyi Benedict questioned what might be concealed within the consignment.:

"Is the Ghana military sure nothing is hidden somewhere in those equipments?" he asked.

@Haidab Hany was equally suspicious:

"They don't do things for free. Wait and see what they will request back for," he wrote

The reactions reflect a degree of public wariness around foreign military involvement in Ghana's security infrastructure, even when framed as cooperative assistance.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghana army gives school kids once-in-a-lifetime experience

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that students of Ho International School visited the 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces in Ho, Volta Region, on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Intelligence Officer Lieutenant Abdul Jalil Samed educated the students on the organisation, history, and operations of the Regiment.

Students had hands-on exposure to weapons, including 105mm and 122mm Howitzers and Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems.

Source: YEN.com.gh