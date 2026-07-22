Canada's immigration authority has issued a public warning urging visa applicants to avoid unauthorised third-party services

The official IRCC advisory flags the risk of scams and incorrect information from agents operating outside official channels

The warning comes as Canada continues to tighten its broader immigration rules for foreign nationals

The Canadian government has warned foreigners seeking visas to apply exclusively through official channels.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued the advisory on its verified Facebook page, directing applicants to the official IRCC website as the only legitimate source for information on Canada's immigration programmes and services.

Canada, under Mark Carney, warns visa applicants to avoid unauthorised third-party services, highlighting the risks of scams. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada's warning to visa applicants

The IRCC stated clearly that using unofficial agents or third-party platforms could expose applicants to scams and result in incorrect information being submitted on their behalf.

The authority urged anyone who has been targeted by fraudulent immigration services to take immediate action and report the incident through the appropriate channels outlined on its official website.

The advisory did not name any specific organisations or platforms but made clear that no external service is authorised to act as an official source for Canadian immigration processes.

Advice amid tightening immigration rules

The public warning arrives at a period when Canada has been progressively tightening its immigration policies, introducing stricter limits on the number of temporary residents and international students permitted to enter the country each year.

Against this backdrop, demand for immigration guidance has remained high, creating conditions in which fraudulent services can more easily exploit prospective applicants, particularly those unfamiliar with the official application process.

The IRCC's message is straightforward: applicants should rely solely on the official government website for guidance, forms, and submission procedures.

Any service that charges fees for access to information freely available on the IRCC platform, or that claims to offer faster processing or guaranteed approvals, should be treated with significant caution.

Below is the Facebook post by IRCC on Canadian visas

Canada seeks skilled workers from Ghana, others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada confirmed it was inviting French-speaking skilled workers to live and work in the country.

The initiative aims to recruit skilled professionals for key sectors to help boost Canada's economy.

In line with this, IRCC said it is seeking professionals with the required education, training, credentials, and work experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh