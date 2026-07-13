Wanted former Bole SHS teacher Yaseer Arafat has broken his silence, admitting he was wrong and apologising to Ghanaians over the viral laboratory incident

Arafat claimed the incident was "an accident and not intentional" as he pleaded for leniency while the investigations continued

The former Physics and Chemistry teacher said he would appreciate another chance to teach, even if he is posted to a remote village

After weeks of public silence, the former Bole Senior High School teacher, Yaseer Arafat, has spoken publicly for the first time in a video circulating on social media following the controversy that led to his dismissal and made him the subject of a police search.

Wanted former Bole SHS teacher finally speaks after nationwide search. Image credit: Ghana Naija TV, Badwords41009

Source: UGC

The former Physics and Chemistry teacher, who has been at the centre of a widely discussed misconduct case, appealed to Ghanaians for forgiveness while acknowledging that his actions were unacceptable.

Arafat apologised and pleaded for another chance

In the video, Arafat described the incident as an accident, insisting that it was never his intention for events to unfold the way they did.

He said;

"It was an accident and not intentional. They've completed school, and I said I'm going to the science lab to take something, and the unthinkable happened."

He continued by appealing directly to the public, saying he understood the consequences of his actions.

He added:

"I'm pleading with Ghanaians. Now I am being sacked from my role. I admit that what I did was wrong, and even if the government sends me to some village to teach, I will appreciate it."

His comments have generated widespread reactions online, with many social media users debating whether he deserves another opportunity after admitting wrongdoing.

Investigation remains ongoing

Arafat's statement comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) interdicted him following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing inappropriate conduct with a student inside the school's science laboratory.

The GES subsequently suspended his salary pending investigations, while the Ministry of Education called on law enforcement agencies to locate him after reports emerged that he had gone into hiding.

Watch the Instagram video of Arafat's apology below:

The Education Minister and several Members of Parliament have also urged the Ghana Police Service to expedite efforts to arrest and prosecute him in accordance with the law.

Although Arafat has now publicly admitted that his actions were wrong and appealed for mercy, it remains unclear whether he has surrendered himself to the police.

The latest video has, nevertheless, added a new twist to the case, with many Ghanaians closely watching to see what legal and disciplinary action will follow his public apology.

Deputy Education Ministry, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, appeals for public help to arrest fleeing Bole SHS teacher. Photo credit: Ministry of Education/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Education Ministry declared Bole SHS teacher wanted

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Education has appealed to the public to assist in tracking down a teacher from Bole Senior High School who fled after a video emerged.

The GES has interdicted the teacher, who is now being sought by law enforcement amid allegations of further misconduct involving multiple students.

The Ministry has strongly condemned the incident as a serious breach of professional ethics, with investigations and a police manhunt ongoing.

Source: YEN.com.gh