Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul have been officially excused from the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on July 29

A FIFA and FIFPRO agreement entitles World Cup finalists to at least 21 days of rest, protecting both players from punishment

The MLS has named four replacements for the duo, with the All-Star fixture set to be held at Bank of America Stadium

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul will not face punishment for missing the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, with Major League Soccer confirming both players have been formally excused due to their participation in the World Cup final.

The announcement was made with MLS citing a pre-season agreement between the league and the MLS Players Association that grants players adequate rest following World Cup competition.

Under a rule jointly established by FIFA and FIFPRO, the global players' union, any player involved in the World Cup is entitled to a minimum of 21 days of rest after the tournament.

That protection means neither Messi nor De Paul will be available for Inter Miami until August, ruling them out of the All-Star fixture scheduled for July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MLS Statement on Messi and De Paul Absence

In a statement addressing the absences, MLS said:

"Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player's exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline. Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game."

The All-Star match, which pits an MLS XI against LIGA MX All-Stars, will proceed without the Argentine pair. This marks the third consecutive All-Star game Messi has missed.

He was absent from the 2024 edition after picking up an injury in the Copa America final, then withdrew on the day of the 2025 fixture alongside Jordi Alba, a decision that resulted in both players receiving one-game bans from the league. No such sanction applies this year given the World Cup circumstances.

Replacements Named for All-Star Squad

With Messi and De Paul unavailable, MLS moved quickly to fill the gaps in the All-Star squad.

Four players have been called up: Philip Zinckernagel of Chicago Fire, replacing compatriot Mbekezeli Mbokazi; Houston Dynamo forward Guilherme; Inter Miami's Yannick Bright; and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andres Cubas.

USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who featured at the World Cup, is unlikely to participate as he is in the process of completing a move to Middlesbrough.

Argentina's campaign at the 2026 World Cup ended in defeat, with Spain beating La Albiceleste 1-0 in the final. The match was followed by a chaotic altercation involving Argentine players and staff, prompting FIFA to open an investigation. Messi was not implicated in the incidents that unfolded after the full-time whistle.

Source: YEN.com.gh