Tenants with a monthly budget of GH₵600 to GH₵1,000 can still find single rooms and self-contained apartments in selected parts of Greater Accra

Areas such as Ablekuma, Taifa, Lapaz, Sowutuom, Spintex and communities around West Hills Mall have recorded properties within this price range

Rent seekers must inspect properties carefully, confirm ownership and avoid paying agents or landlords before seeing the room and receiving proper documentation

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Finding affordable accommodation in Accra has become increasingly difficult as rental prices continue to rise across the capital.

YEN.com.gh highlighted 7 places in Accra with rooms under GH₵1,000 monthly. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik

Source: Getty Images

However, people earning modest salaries may still find single rooms and some self-contained apartments for between GH₵600 and GH₵1,000 per month, particularly outside Accra’s expensive central neighbourhoods.

A review of online property listings in July 2026 shows that the available options within this budget are mainly ordinary single rooms, bedsitters and modest self-contained apartments. Full one-bedroom flats and chamber-and-hall apartments generally cost more.

Affordable rent in Ablekuma and Taifa

Ablekuma, particularly communities such as Joma and surrounding developing areas, remains one of the places where tenants may find relatively affordable accommodation.

Recent listings included single-room self-contained apartments in Ablekuma Joma for about GH₵600 per month. Some properties were tiled and had private bathrooms, although tenants were required to pay an advance.

Taifa and Taifa-Burkina also recorded affordable options. A single-room self-contained apartment in the area was listed for GH₵750, while another spacious unit in a gated compound was advertised for GH₵900 per month.

Sowutuom is another area worth considering. Listings showed ordinary single rooms with shared toilet and bathroom facilities for around GH₵500, meaning tenants willing to share facilities may find rooms below the GH₵600 budget.

Lapaz also had a few cheaper options, including a single-room self-contained property advertised for GH₵600 per month. Another self-contained room in the area was listed at GH₵1,000.

Affordable rent around Spintex and Weija

Although Spintex is generally becoming expensive, tenants may still find cheaper rooms around Community 18, Baatsona, Klagon and areas farther from the main Spintex Road.

Some listings around Community 18 ranged from GH₵800 to GH₵900 per month, while other single-room self-contained apartments were advertised for GH₵1,000.

People working around Teshie, Nungua, Tema and the Spintex enclave may consider these areas, but they should calculate daily transport costs before making a decision.

Communities around West Hills Mall, Weija and Bortianor also provide occasional affordable options. One single-room self-contained property near West Hills Mall was listed for GH₵600 per month, although the advertisement reportedly requested a two-year advance.

Tenants must be cautious about such demands. Ghana’s Rent Act limits advance rent to no more than six months for longer residential tenancies, and the Rent Control Department says landlords who exceed the limit may face enforcement action.

Anyone searching within the GH₵600 to GH₵1,000 range should therefore focus on Ablekuma, Taifa, Sowutuom, Lapaz, parts of Spintex, Weija and developing communities on the outskirts of Accra.

Affordable areas and estimated rent

Area Likely room type Estimated monthly rent Important detail Ablekuma and Joma Single room or self-contained room GH₵600–GH₵1,000 Cheaper options are usually farther from the main road Taifa and Taifa-Burkina Single room self-contained GH₵750–GH₵1,000 Some properties are located in gated compounds Sowutuom Single room with shared facilities GH₵500–GH₵800 Private bathroom options may cost more Lapaz and nearby communities Single room or modest self-contained room GH₵600–GH₵1,000 Affordable rooms are limited and are quickly taken Community 18 and Klagon Single room self-contained GH₵800–GH₵1,000 Suitable for people working around Spintex, Tema and Nungua Weija and Bortianor Single room self-contained GH₵600–GH₵1,000 Tenants should consider transport costs and distance from the main road Areas around West Hills Mall Single room or chamber and hall GH₵600–GH₵1,000 Some landlords may request a long rent advance

The figures are estimated asking prices and may change depending on the condition of the property, location, availability of water, private facilities and proximity to major roads.

The final price will depend on the condition of the building, access to water, electricity meter arrangements, proximity to the main road and whether the bathroom or kitchen is shared.

Rent seekers should inspect the property personally, demand a tenancy agreement and verify the landlord or agent before making any payment.

Construction company shows path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.

He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh