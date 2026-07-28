March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly dismissed claims that the movement's 30 July Limpopo march was called off

Movement representative Sandile Dube confirmed that media personality Ngizwe Mchunu holds no official role and cannot cancel any planned marches

Beyond Limpopo, March and March has confirmed additional demonstrations in Tshwane and the North West province

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March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has publicly rejected claims that the movement's planned march in Limpopo on 30 July 2026 has been cancelled, saying the demonstration will go ahead as scheduled.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma clashes with Ngizwe Mchunu over March & March's July 30 protest in South Africa. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP and Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma made her position clear on 28 July 2026 via a post on X, responding to graphics circulating online that showed official march promotional material stamped with a red "FAKE/CANCELLED" overlay.

"I'm not sure what he's trying to achieve but we definitely have not cancelled our Thursday March in Limpopo," she wrote.

The post accumulated almost 10,000 views within hours of publication.

See Jacinta's X(Twitter) post below:

Ngizwe Mchunu has no standing in Movement

Movement representative Sandile Dube told SABC News that media personality Ngizwe Mchunu is not a member of March and March and played no part in founding the organisation, meaning he carries no authority to cancel or suspend any of its planned activities.

Dube stated that Ngobese-Zuma established the movement and that its founding principle is to continue demonstrating until South Africans achieve their goals, rather than serve any individual's personal agenda.

He added that before 30 June, movement representatives had attempted to reach Mchunu ahead of planned activities but were unable to contact him throughout that period.

His subsequent public comments, which contradicted official communications from the movement, therefore took the organisation's leadership by surprise.

Dube also framed the Limpopo march as a direct response to suggestions that March and March would never demonstrate in the province, saying the movement would not be deterred by outside interference.

Demonstrations planned across multiple provinces

Thursday's march in Limpopo will begin at 08:00 from SARS Park in Polokwane. Beyond that, the movement has confirmed a picket in Tshwane on Friday in solidarity with Zimbabwean activist Mr Begumbilo, whom March and March described as being unjustly detained.

Demonstrations in the North West province are also scheduled, with Dube noting that residents there have long awaited action from the movement.

Reactions to Jacinta's post about Mchunu

Reactions to Ngobese-Zuma's post on X were largely supportive.

@t_ignatious_d wrote:

"He's trying to discourage patriots. On the day of the march he'll be tweeting that the march has failed and that Limpopo people rejected March and March."

@wandile_duma added:

"Ngizwe and his cabal will be disappointed."

@Inako_Yolwa01 said:

"Yup, we're not turning back now 💯✊✊"

@ZizinjaAbelungu noted:

"Ngizwe Mchunu says you enjoy the Limelight and relevance."

@LegoaseD29725 suggested:

"Some people are now using the illegal immigration issue to advance their stomachs."

Jacinta Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu's last reunion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the movement has also moved to counter rumours of an internal leadership rift, with King Cetshwayo chairperson Xolani Gumede reaffirming Ngobese-Zuma's control of the organisation.

The movement attributed those rumours to external forces seeking to undermine its unity, following activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba's meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: YEN.com.gh