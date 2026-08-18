Ghanaian prophet Prophet Olams made a bold prophecy that China is working towards colonising Ghana by 2040

The man of God alleged that Tema would be the first area targeted, with Chinese nationals acquiring land in the port city

Prophet Olams further claimed the alleged agenda would begin in schools, using language as a tool of long-term influence

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Ghanaian man of God Prophet Olams has sparked reactions after making a bold prophecy about the country’s future, claiming that China could eventually colonise Ghana.

Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Olams drops bold prophecy of Ghana’s second colonisation by China. Image credit: John Dramani Mahama, Fireoneusa

Source: Facebook

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on August 17, 2026, the prophet spoke about what he described as a long-term agenda involving China and Ghana, suggesting that the development could take place by 2040.

Prophet Olams' prediction about Ghana's future

According to Prophet Olams, the alleged plan would begin with Chinese interests gaining control of certain areas and gradually expanding their influence across the country.

He stated:

“China will colonise Ghana. It is a prophecy, and according to the prophecy, it is something they are working on until 2040, just as the Arabs are working to 2040.”

The man of God further claimed that the first area to be taken over would be Tema, which he said could eventually become known as “China Town.”

Olams prophesies the beginning point

He alleged that Chinese people would acquire land in the area and use it as part of a broader process through which they would establish greater control.

The Ghanaian prophet also explained that, in his view, language would play a significant role in any attempt to gain long-term influence over a population.

He claimed that the alleged agenda would begin in schools, where younger generations could gradually become exposed to Chinese language and culture.

According to him, the process would eventually affect children as they grow older, potentially creating a generation with stronger ties to Chinese culture and language.

"First they will take over Team, and that place would be called Chinatown. They will own the land, and that is how they will come to Ghana. But before a person can have full control over someone, starts from language. The agenda is that they will start from the schools, and when they grow, they colonise them"

His comments have since generated reactions on social media, with some people questioning the prophecy.

The Instagram post of Prophet Olam's prophecy is below.

Social media reactions to Olam's prophecy

The prophecy drew swift responses online, with many Ghanaians reacting with scepticism.

@tina_massive wrote:

"Pastors are always prophesying."

@joekachmar_tay questioned the premise, saying:

"Do you know how many years Chinese people have been in Tema? 😂😂😂😂 delulu."

@j_erek pushed back on the claim directly, writing:

"Untrue. Nobody is taking over Ghana. Same way our brothers and sisters travel out and invest in other countries, same way others are coming in."

Chinese language curriculum launched for Ghana schools

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment's launch of a Chinese language curriculum in Ghana's educational system.

This transformative educational development comes at a pivotal moment, marking the Confucius Institute's 10th anniversary and emphasising Ghana's commitment to global engagement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh