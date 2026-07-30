Thai travel creator Hlun Solo, known offline as Bowornthat Pengsuk, vanished during a solo trip to Georgia in July 2026

His family lost contact with the 27-year-old on 13 July and enlisted Thai authorities and local communities to help find him

Georgian authorities confirmed his discovery and opened an investigation, with no official cause of death released

Thai travel creator Hlun Solo, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, has been found dead inside a hotel room in Tbilisi, Georgia, bringing a heartbreaking end to a two-week search that united fans and the Thai diaspora across social media.

Thai travel creator Hlun Solo dies during trip to Georgia. Photo source: Hlun Solo

Source: Facebook

Georgian authorities confirmed the discovery on Wednesday and have opened a formal investigation into the circumstances of his death. No official cause has been established.

The search for Hlun Solo

The 27-year-old YouTube creator had travelled to Georgia alone, intending to document the experience for his online audiences as he had done across countless destinations before.

His family last spoke to him on 13 July, after which all communication stopped. As the silence stretched on, those closest to him raised the alarm, contacting Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and appealing to Thai communities in Georgia to assist with the search.

Missing-person posts spread rapidly across social media platforms, with supporters hoping someone on the ground might have information about his whereabouts.

Who Was Hlun Solo?

Hlun Solo had built a devoted following through an honest, low-budget approach to solo travel content.

His Facebook page had grown to over 2.5 million followers, and his YouTube channel had attracted close to one million subscribers, with audiences drawn to his straightforward storytelling and willingness to lay bare the financial side of backpacking around the world.

Within Thailand's travel creator space, he was one of the most recognisable voices, and news of his disappearance hit his fanbase hard.

Many had followed his journeys for years, making his loss deeply personal for those who had watched him explore the world from the other side of a screen.

Family appeals for calm

Following confirmation of his death, Hlun Solo's brother spoke publicly to thank everyone who had mobilised during the search.

He also urged people not to share or spread unverified theories about what may have led to the creator's passing.

The Royal Thai Embassy issued a similar appeal, asking the public to exercise restraint and allow Georgian authorities to carry out their investigation without interference from speculation.

Content creator Ayzia Toledo dies in crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayzia J Toledo, a promising 22-year-old content creator and model, had tragically lost her life in a car accident on Route 55 in New Jersey.

The devastating incident not only claimed her life but also the life of her front seat passenger, Henrietta Carter, leaving friends and family in mourning.

As tributes poured in from followers and members of the community, many remembered Toledo as a magnetic presence who had a unique ability to make everyone feel valued and seen.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh