FBI Calls for New Recruits Across Multiple Professions in Hiring Drive
- The FBI's Honolulu field office has launched a recruitment drive targeting professionals across a wide range of backgrounds
- The bureau is seeking veterans, lawyers, accountants, and innovators to join its workforce under the tagline 'Different paths. One mission'
- Interested applicants can submit their applications through the FBI's official jobs portal
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Honolulu field office has announced an open recruitment campaign, inviting professionals from diverse career backgrounds to apply for positions within the agency.
The FBI posted the call to action on its verified social media account, emphasising that the bureau draws its workforce from a broad spectrum of disciplines. Veterans, legal professionals, accountants, and technology specialists are among those the agency is actively seeking to bring on board.
FBI Honolulu recruitment drive
The announcement frames the opportunity as one that extends well beyond traditional law enforcement experience.
According to the bureau, individuals who join the FBI gain the chance to contribute to criminal investigations and national protection efforts regardless of the professional path that brought them to the agency.
"Your experience expands to take down criminals and protect us all," the FBI wrote, underlining its position that varied professional backgrounds strengthen rather than limit an applicant's potential contribution.
The Honolulu field office is directing all prospective candidates to fbijobs.gov, the bureau's official careers portal, where vacancies can be browsed and applications submitted directly.
A broad call to serve
The recruitment message reflects a wider FBI approach of drawing talent from outside conventional law enforcement circles.
By highlighting roles suited to lawyers, accountants, and innovators alongside veterans and career agents, the bureau signals that its operational needs span investigation, finance, technology, and leadership functions.
The FBI's Honolulu division serves the state of Hawaii, with responsibilities covering federal criminal matters, counterterrorism, and cybercrime across the island state and surrounding Pacific territories.
Individuals interested in applying are encouraged to visit fbijobs.gov to review available positions and eligibility requirements.
Below is the Facebook post calling for new recruits:
US Embassy in Ghana announces job vacancies
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana has opened applications for two roles.
The US Embassy announced the vacancies on its official Instagram page on Monday, August 3, 2026, advertising positions for a Press and Media Specialist and a Press and Media Coordinator.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh