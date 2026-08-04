The FBI's Honolulu field office has launched a recruitment drive targeting professionals across a wide range of backgrounds

The bureau is seeking veterans, lawyers, accountants, and innovators to join its workforce under the tagline 'Different paths. One mission'

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the FBI's official jobs portal

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Honolulu field office has announced an open recruitment campaign, inviting professionals from diverse career backgrounds to apply for positions within the agency.

The FBI posted the call to action on its verified social media account, emphasising that the bureau draws its workforce from a broad spectrum of disciplines. Veterans, legal professionals, accountants, and technology specialists are among those the agency is actively seeking to bring on board.

The FBI's Honolulu office is recruiting professionals now. Veterans, lawyers, and innovators are encouraged to apply. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FBI Honolulu recruitment drive

The announcement frames the opportunity as one that extends well beyond traditional law enforcement experience.

According to the bureau, individuals who join the FBI gain the chance to contribute to criminal investigations and national protection efforts regardless of the professional path that brought them to the agency.

"Your experience expands to take down criminals and protect us all," the FBI wrote, underlining its position that varied professional backgrounds strengthen rather than limit an applicant's potential contribution.

The Honolulu field office is directing all prospective candidates to fbijobs.gov, the bureau's official careers portal, where vacancies can be browsed and applications submitted directly.

A broad call to serve

The recruitment message reflects a wider FBI approach of drawing talent from outside conventional law enforcement circles.

By highlighting roles suited to lawyers, accountants, and innovators alongside veterans and career agents, the bureau signals that its operational needs span investigation, finance, technology, and leadership functions.

The FBI's Honolulu division serves the state of Hawaii, with responsibilities covering federal criminal matters, counterterrorism, and cybercrime across the island state and surrounding Pacific territories.

Individuals interested in applying are encouraged to visit fbijobs.gov to review available positions and eligibility requirements.

Below is the Facebook post calling for new recruits:

US Embassy in Ghana announces job vacancies

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana has opened applications for two roles.

The US Embassy announced the vacancies on its official Instagram page on Monday, August 3, 2026, advertising positions for a Press and Media Specialist and a Press and Media Coordinator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh