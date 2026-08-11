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Areas Around Accra Where GH¢200,000 Can Still Buy a House
Real Estate

Areas Around Accra Where GH¢200,000 Can Still Buy a House

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Current property listings show that a GH¢200,000 budget can still open doors in areas such as Amasaman, Kasoa, Dodowa and Dawhenya
  • Buyers at this price point should expect mostly unfinished, basic or older properties rather than fully fitted modern homes
  • Beyond the purchase price, buyers should budget for finishing works and properly verify ownership documents before paying

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Buying a house with GH¢200,000 around Accra may sound increasingly difficult, but a look at current property listings shows that opportunities have not completely disappeared.

Ghana, Accra, Amasaman, Kasoa, Dawenhya, Dodowa
Communities around Accra where houses can cost about GH¢200,000. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

The biggest compromise is location and condition. Instead of areas closer to central Accra, buyers may have to look towards fast-developing communities on the western, northern and eastern outskirts.

Amasaman and Kasoa remain options

Amasaman is one of the areas where a GH¢200,000 budget can still find something. A current listing at Ayikai Doblo advertises a two-bedroom house at exactly GH¢200,000.

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The property sits on a 70-by-100-foot plot but is unfinished at lintel level. Another three-bedroom property in Denkyira, Amasaman, has also been listed at GH¢200,000.

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Moving towards Kasoa, particularly communities such as Opeikuma and Millennium City, also broadens the search.

Ghana Property Centre currently shows three-bedroom houses in Kasoa starting from GH¢150,000, although the cheaper examples are generally incomplete.

One Opeikuma property priced at GH¢150,000, for example, is a three-bedroom structure at lintel level.

This means buyers with GH¢200,000 could purchase the structure and use the remaining amount, if any, towards continuing construction.

Look towards Accra's eastern outskirts

Dodowa is another area worth checking. Property advertisements in the community have included houses around the GH¢200,000 mark, although more completed two- and three-bedroom houses can rise well above that figure. This makes unfinished properties and urgent-sale deals the more realistic targets for buyers on a strict budget.

Further towards Tema, Dawhenya also presents occasional opportunities. A five-bedroom unfinished property off the Tema-Volta Highway was recently advertised for GH¢200,000.

The listing identifies it specifically as an uncompleted building, highlighting the trade-off buyers should expect at this price.

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5 areas around Accra where buyers should investigate land before making payment

These are asking prices rather than official property valuations, so availability and final negotiated prices can change.

More importantly, a cheap house should not mean relaxed checks. Buyers should confirm the seller's ownership, inspect the property physically and conduct the necessary land searches.

The Lands Commission provides registration and land-related services that can help buyers verify documentation before completing a transaction.

Areas around Accra and their house prices

Area

Example property

Asking price

Property condition

Amasaman / Ayikai Doblo

2-bedroom house

GH¢200,000

Unfinished, lintel level

Denkyira, Amasaman

3-bedroom house

GH¢200,000

Basic/unfinished property

Opeikuma, Kasoa

3-bedroom house

GH¢150,000

Uncompleted, lintel level

Kasoa / Millennium City area

2–3 bedroom houses

From about GH¢150,000

Mostly unfinished or basic

Dodowa

2–3 bedroom houses

Around GH¢200,000

Mainly unfinished or urgent-sale properties

Dawhenya

5-bedroom house

GH¢200,000

Uncompleted building

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly.

While many people do this seamlessly, people looking to rent an apartment for the first time in Ghana often have a very difficult time.

Read also

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Without proper help, this group of people will likely become stressed after viewing several apartments and still be unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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