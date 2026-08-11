Areas Around Accra Where GH¢200,000 Can Still Buy a House

Current property listings show that a GH¢200,000 budget can still open doors in areas such as Amasaman, Kasoa, Dodowa and Dawhenya

Buyers at this price point should expect mostly unfinished, basic or older properties rather than fully fitted modern homes

Beyond the purchase price, buyers should budget for finishing works and properly verify ownership documents before paying

Buying a house with GH¢200,000 around Accra may sound increasingly difficult, but a look at current property listings shows that opportunities have not completely disappeared.

Communities around Accra where houses can cost about GH¢200,000. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The biggest compromise is location and condition. Instead of areas closer to central Accra, buyers may have to look towards fast-developing communities on the western, northern and eastern outskirts.

Amasaman and Kasoa remain options

Amasaman is one of the areas where a GH¢200,000 budget can still find something. A current listing at Ayikai Doblo advertises a two-bedroom house at exactly GH¢200,000.

The property sits on a 70-by-100-foot plot but is unfinished at lintel level. Another three-bedroom property in Denkyira, Amasaman, has also been listed at GH¢200,000.

Moving towards Kasoa, particularly communities such as Opeikuma and Millennium City, also broadens the search.

Ghana Property Centre currently shows three-bedroom houses in Kasoa starting from GH¢150,000, although the cheaper examples are generally incomplete.

One Opeikuma property priced at GH¢150,000, for example, is a three-bedroom structure at lintel level.

This means buyers with GH¢200,000 could purchase the structure and use the remaining amount, if any, towards continuing construction.

Look towards Accra's eastern outskirts

Dodowa is another area worth checking. Property advertisements in the community have included houses around the GH¢200,000 mark, although more completed two- and three-bedroom houses can rise well above that figure. This makes unfinished properties and urgent-sale deals the more realistic targets for buyers on a strict budget.

Further towards Tema, Dawhenya also presents occasional opportunities. A five-bedroom unfinished property off the Tema-Volta Highway was recently advertised for GH¢200,000.

The listing identifies it specifically as an uncompleted building, highlighting the trade-off buyers should expect at this price.

These are asking prices rather than official property valuations, so availability and final negotiated prices can change.

More importantly, a cheap house should not mean relaxed checks. Buyers should confirm the seller's ownership, inspect the property physically and conduct the necessary land searches.

The Lands Commission provides registration and land-related services that can help buyers verify documentation before completing a transaction.

Areas around Accra and their house prices

Area Example property Asking price Property condition Amasaman / Ayikai Doblo 2-bedroom house GH¢200,000 Unfinished, lintel level Denkyira, Amasaman 3-bedroom house GH¢200,000 Basic/unfinished property Opeikuma, Kasoa 3-bedroom house GH¢150,000 Uncompleted, lintel level Kasoa / Millennium City area 2–3 bedroom houses From about GH¢150,000 Mostly unfinished or basic Dodowa 2–3 bedroom houses Around GH¢200,000 Mainly unfinished or urgent-sale properties Dawhenya 5-bedroom house GH¢200,000 Uncompleted building

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly.

While many people do this seamlessly, people looking to rent an apartment for the first time in Ghana often have a very difficult time.

Without proper help, this group of people will likely become stressed after viewing several apartments and still be unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh