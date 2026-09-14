Ohemaa Mercy's ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, was spotted looking sharp and noticeably different at the 2026 Tehillah Experience, held at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel

The gospel singer divorced Twum-Ampofo in 2024, revealing she received confirmation from God during three months of prayer to focus fully on her ministry

Despite the public divorce, Twum-Ampofo has continued to publicly support Ohemaa Mercy, recently wishing her a happy birthday and sharing publicity material for the event

Ohemaa Mercy's former husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, has made a public appearance at the gospel singer's Tehillah Experience, and fans could not help but notice how different he now looks.

Ohemaa Mercy's ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, was spotted looking sharp and transformed at her 2026 Tehillah Experience. Image credit: Twum-Ampofo.

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Mercy and Twum-Ampofo, who also served as her manager throughout their marriage, tied the knot in October 2002.

In a 2024 interview with Cookie Tee on TV3, the gospel star revealed that she divorced him after receiving what she described as confirmation from God during three months of prayer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying she wanted to dedicate herself fully to her ministry.

She said Twum-Ampofo understood and agreed to the decision, and that the two have since maintained a cordial relationship, co-parenting their children and supporting each other where needed.

The revelation sparked considerable public debate at the time, with some critics questioning the timing and nature of her explanation.

Twum-Ampofo's continued support for Ohemaa Mercy

Despite the public divorce, the ex-husband hasn't shied away from supporting Ohemaa Mercy publicly.

He recently wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, in addition to sharing publicity images ahead of this year's Tehillah Experience.

On the day of the event, he was spotted arriving looking sharp and notably transformed, dressed in a black traditional outfit detailed with gold beaded embroidery along the collar and cuffs, paired with sunglasses, a neatly groomed beard, and a wristwatch.

His polished appearance quickly caught the attention of fans watching the coverage online.

The TikTok video of Twum Apofo's appearance at Ohemaa Mercy's event is below.

The 2026 edition of the Tehillah Experience, themed "Altar of Fire," marked the 13th instalment of Ohemaa Mercy's annual worship concert, held at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel International, in Accra, on September 13, 2026.

The event featured a lineup including Sonnie Badu, Francis Amo, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Ceccy Twum, Mr M and Revelation, and Michael Mahandre, continuing its reputation as one of the standout gatherings on Ghana's gospel calendar.

Fans react to Twum-Ampofo's transformed look

The appearance sparked a wave of reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

korkoryokpakpa commented:

"eii he's changed"

MANSAH_MAAME 💓♥️💞 commented:

"eei😄 is he really the one?"

Dennise Blessing commented:

"This man has changed a lot. looking good."

LOCKS BY LEE 💈💇‍♀️🧴 commented:

"I know him personally, if he the one then that man was dealing with alot"

Royal_klara commented:

"We love to hear and see beautiful stories like this. God bless both of them"

babani661 commented:

"Oh how how can this be him? Ei then divorce is good paa oo"

Ohemaa Mercy prophesies over Nana Ama McBrown

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Mercy made a bold spiritual declaration about Nana Ama McBrown, stating in an Instagram video that the actress carries a divine calling to preach and minister the word of God.

She said she had been praying specifically about McBrown's calling since 2020 and urged her to obey and walk in it, a moment McBrown welcomed warmly, opening up about her personal faith in response.

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Source: YEN.com.gh