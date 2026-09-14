Australia has released a fresh update for young people hoping to combine travel with work

The latest arrangement covers a select group of countries and territories around the world

The full list reveals which destinations have secured access to the special opportunity

Australia has released the full list of 19 countries and territories that have reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements with the country.

The arrangement allows eligible young people from participating destinations to live and work in Australia while enjoying an extended holiday.

Australia government opens working holiday visa opportunities to citizens of 19 countries. Photo credit: SAEED KHAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Australian citizens also receive similar opportunities to live and work in the participating partner countries and territories.

19 countries and territories on Australia's list

Australia's Department of Home Affairs lists the following 19 destinations under its reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements:

Belgium

Canada

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong SAR (PRC)

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Republic of Korea

Sweden

Taiwan

United Kingdom

The participating destinations cover parts of Europe, Asia and North America.

The Australian government also provides links to the relevant embassy, high commission or official administrative department for each participating destination to help prospective applicants obtain further information.

African countries not included

No African country appears on Australia's current list of reciprocal Working Holiday partners.

This means citizens of countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya are not covered by these specific reciprocal arrangements.

Those seeking to travel to Australia for work or tourism would therefore need to explore other visa options for which they may be eligible.

The Working Holiday arrangements are designed to give young people from participating countries an opportunity to experience life in Australia while undertaking work during their stay.

Australia lists countries exempt from English test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had introduced an important update for international students planning to study in the country.

The latest rules could have allowed some applicants to avoid submitting formal English proficiency test results.

The exemption covered specific nationalities and other categories, with more details revealed by the Australian authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh