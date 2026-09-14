Full List: Australia Opens Working Holiday Opportunities to Citizens of 19 Countries
- Australia has released a fresh update for young people hoping to combine travel with work
- The latest arrangement covers a select group of countries and territories around the world
- The full list reveals which destinations have secured access to the special opportunity
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Australia has released the full list of 19 countries and territories that have reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements with the country.
The arrangement allows eligible young people from participating destinations to live and work in Australia while enjoying an extended holiday.
Australian citizens also receive similar opportunities to live and work in the participating partner countries and territories.
19 countries and territories on Australia's list
Australia's Department of Home Affairs lists the following 19 destinations under its reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements:
- Belgium
- Canada
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong SAR (PRC)
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Republic of Korea
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
The participating destinations cover parts of Europe, Asia and North America.
The Australian government also provides links to the relevant embassy, high commission or official administrative department for each participating destination to help prospective applicants obtain further information.
African countries not included
No African country appears on Australia's current list of reciprocal Working Holiday partners.
This means citizens of countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya are not covered by these specific reciprocal arrangements.
Those seeking to travel to Australia for work or tourism would therefore need to explore other visa options for which they may be eligible.
The Working Holiday arrangements are designed to give young people from participating countries an opportunity to experience life in Australia while undertaking work during their stay.
Australia lists countries exempt from English test
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had introduced an important update for international students planning to study in the country.
The latest rules could have allowed some applicants to avoid submitting formal English proficiency test results.
The exemption covered specific nationalities and other categories, with more details revealed by the Australian authorities.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.