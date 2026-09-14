The UK government announced updated fees for marriage certificates, affecting couples across the country

The new charges apply to different types of marriage documentation, with varying costs depending on the certificate

The announcement has drawn attention from couples and officials planning to formalise their unions

The United Kingdom government has announced revised fees for obtaining marriage certificates, introducing new charges that will affect couples seeking to formalise or document their unions across the country.

Under the updated guidelines, members of the public seeking a standard marriage certificate will incur a fee of £12.50, which is equivalent to approximately GH₵193.35.

The UK government announces new fees for marriage certificates across Britain. Photo credit: Getty Imsges.

Source: Getty Images

The changes are set to influence how couples budget for the administrative side of getting married in the UK.

What the new marriage certificate fees cover

Under the revised structure, couples applying for marriage certificates will need to account for the updated costs when planning their weddings or legal proceedings.

The fees apply to certificates issued at the point of registration as well as copies obtained afterwards, with distinct pricing for each category.

The announcement reflects broader efforts by UK authorities to align administrative charges with current operational costs across civil registration services.

Marriage certificates serve as legal proof of matrimony and are routinely required for a range of purposes, including visa applications, name changes, and inheritance proceedings.

How the fees affect couples in the UK

For couples already navigating the costs of planning a wedding, the revised charges add another financial consideration to the process.

Those requiring multiple copies of their marriage certificate, such as international couples managing documentation across different jurisdictions, may feel the impact more acutely.

Authorities have encouraged couples to factor the updated fees into their planning early, particularly those with time-sensitive legal or immigration requirements tied to their marital status.

The new fee schedule is now in effect, and couples are advised to consult official UK government registration services for the most accurate and current figures before submitting any applications.

Man compares marriages in Ghana and UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Albert Osei Tutu, a Ghanaian living in the UK, had waded into the divorce rate among Ghanaians abroad.

According to him, marriages in Ghana were the best, as couples got to see each other often, unlike their counterparts abroad.

He said many people did several jobs abroad at different times, making it difficult for couples to see each other and often leading to divorce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh