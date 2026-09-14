A video has offered a detailed look inside Kharis Courts Hostel, a modern student residence located at Bomso near KNUST

The hostel provides free Wi-Fi, a gym, a library-like study area and a recreational space with a television and snooker table

Its spacious rooms come with air conditioners, televisions, fridges, wardrobes, private washrooms and well-equipped balconies

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A video offering a detailed look inside Kharis Courts Hostel at Bomso, near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has gained attention online.

A tour of Kharis Courts Hostel and its impressive facilities near KNUST. Image credit: Pastor Elvis Agyemang, Kharis Courts

Source: TikTok

The footage displayed the hostel’s rooms and the various facilities provided to make life comfortable for students.

From spaces for academic work to areas for recreation, the residence combines accommodation with several useful amenities.

Kharis Courts offers free gym and Wi-Fi

One of the major facilities highlighted in the video was a well-equipped gym that residents can use for free. This allows students to exercise and remain active without paying for an external gym membership.

The hostel also provides free Wi-Fi, which would help residents with research, online classes, assignments and entertainment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another notable feature is the spacious study area, which has been designed like a library. The quiet and organised environment gives students a suitable place to read, complete assignments and prepare for examinations.

For relaxation, the hostel has a resting area where residents can gather to watch football matches and other television programmes. A snooker table has also been provided in the recreational area for students to enjoy during their free time.

Spacious rooms come with modern facilities

The rooms shown in the video looked spacious and well-arranged. Each room comes with a wardrobe for storing clothes and other personal belongings.

Residents also have access to a television, refrigerator and air conditioner in their rooms. Every room has its own washroom, providing occupants with greater privacy and convenience.

The balconies have also been designed to make everyday activities easier. They come with cabinets, sinks and drying lines where students can wash and hang their clothes.

The hostel’s combination of academic, recreational and personal facilities has made it one of the modern student residences attracting attention around KNUST.

Kharis Courts Hostel has recently been linked to Alpha Hour founder Pastor Elvis Agyemang in online reports. However, the ownership claim has not been officially confirmed by the pastor or supported by a publicly available ownership record.

Government halted private hostel fee increases

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Rent Control Department has frozen accommodation fees for private student hostels ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The directive was in response to public concerns over rising hostel fees impacting students and families.

Reindolph Afrifa-Oware, a spokesperson of the National Tenants Union of Ghana, welcomed the development in remarks to YEN.com.gh.

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Source: YEN.com.gh