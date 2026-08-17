How Much It Costs to Build a 5-Bedroom Storey House in Ghana in 2026

Building a decent five-bedroom storey house in Ghana in 2026 can cost well over GH¢1 million, depending on the size, location and finishing

The biggest expenses usually come from the foundation, roofing, doors and windows, electrical works, plumbing and interior finishing

A proper Bill of Quantities can help homeowners avoid underestimating the total cost of the project

Building a five-bedroom storey house in Ghana is a major project that requires careful budgeting. In 2026, the total amount needed can vary widely depending on the size of the house, location, design, quality of materials and type of finishing

Planning a 5-bedroom storey house? Here’s how much it could cost in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

A standard five-bedroom storey house may have a total floor area of about 250 to 350 square metres, depending on the layout. A typical design could include two bedrooms downstairs and three upstairs, together with a living room, kitchen, dining area, bathrooms, balconies and other spaces.

For a decent standard finish, homeowners could be looking at roughly GH¢1.1 million to GH¢2.2 million or more to complete the building, excluding the cost of land.

Where the money goes

The foundation alone can take a significant part of the budget because a storey building requires stronger columns, beams and reinforced concrete than a bungalow.

The superstructure, which includes blocks, cement, iron rods, concrete works and the upper floor slab, can also consume several hundred thousand cedis.

Stage Estimated cost Foundation GH¢180,000–GH¢300,000 Walls, columns and upper floor GH¢300,000–GH¢500,000 Roofing GH¢100,000–GH¢180,000 Doors and windows GH¢100,000–GH¢200,000 Electrical and plumbing GH¢100,000–GH¢180,000 Tiling, painting and finishing GH¢250,000–GH¢500,000 Other works and professional fees GH¢80,000–GH¢150,000

These figures are estimates and can change significantly depending on the project.

Finishing can change the budget

Two five-bedroom houses of the same size can have very different costs. A homeowner using basic locally available tiles, aluminium windows and standard sanitary fittings may spend much less than someone choosing imported tiles, luxury kitchen cabinets, large glass windows and premium bathroom fittings.

Extras such as a swimming pool, fitted kitchen appliances, CCTV, electric fencing, paved compound, landscaping, air conditioning and a backup power system can also push the final cost higher.

For someone planning a decent five-bedroom storey house in Ghana in 2026, a realistic starting budget would therefore be around GH¢1.1 million to GH¢2.2 million, with premium projects potentially costing much more.

Before construction starts, it is advisable to work with an architect, structural engineer and quantity surveyor. A detailed Bill of Quantities will give a far more accurate estimate based on the actual house design.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh