Setting aside GH¢2,000 every month gives an aspiring homeowner GH¢24,000 to invest in a building project each year

The money may not transform a bare plot into a finished house quickly, but it can help complete important stages when properly planned

Saving before purchasing materials can also protect builders from spending money on items they do not immediately need

Building a house in Ghana does not always require having hundreds of thousands of cedis sitting in your bank account. For people earning regular salaries, putting aside GH¢2,000 every month could gradually move a housing project forward.

How GH¢2,000 monthly can gradually build your dream home. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

At that rate, a person would have GH¢24,000 after one year, GH¢48,000 after two years and GH¢72,000 after three years, excluding any investment returns or increases in construction prices.

The key is knowing what each amount can realistically achieve.

What GH¢24,000 can cover

For someone who already owns land, the first year's GH¢24,000 could be directed towards preparatory work and building materials.

Depending on prices in the area, the money could contribute towards architectural drawings, permits, site preparation, sand, stones, cement, blocks or part of the foundation.

It would generally be better to complete a defined stage rather than start several parts of the building and leave all of them unfinished.

Saving period Total saved What it could support 3 months GH¢6,000 Drawings, site clearing or initial materials 6 months GH¢12,000 Blocks, cement, sand or other materials 12 months GH¢24,000 Contribution towards foundation and structural works 24 months GH¢48,000 Larger structural stage depending on house size 36 months GH¢72,000 Significant contribution towards structure or finishing

Actual costs will depend on the house design, location, labour and prevailing material prices.

Building gradually requires planning

One challenge with building slowly is inflation. Cement, iron rods, roofing materials and labour costs can rise while the project is underway. Money saved today may therefore buy fewer materials several years later.

A person contributing GH¢2,000 monthly should consider working with a quantity surveyor or experienced construction professional to divide the project into manageable stages.

For example, instead of buying random materials every month, the homeowner could save for several months and then complete a particular stage.

Someone saving consistently for five years would contribute GH¢120,000. While that amount alone may not complete a modern house in many parts of Ghana, it could represent substantial progress on a modest project.

Building little by little therefore requires patience. GH¢2,000 monthly may appear small compared with the overall cost of a house, but consistent saving, careful planning and sensible spending can gradually turn an empty plot into a developing home.

Cost of 5-Bedroom storey building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that building a decent five-bedroom storey house in Ghana in 2026 can cost well over GH¢1 million, depending on the size, location and finishing.

The biggest expenses usually come from the foundation, roofing, doors and windows, electrical works, plumbing and interior finishing.

A proper Bill of Quantities can help homeowners avoid underestimating the total cost of the project.

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Source: YEN.com.gh