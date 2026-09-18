Veteran Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini shared a warm video with his eldest child, Theresa Toyila Samini, filmed inside a moving car abroad

The TikTok clip was captioned 'Samini with his beautiful first seed' and quickly drew attention from fans across Ghana

Followers flooded the comments with heartfelt reactions, with many noting just how grown-up the dancehall musician's daughter Theresa looks

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Ghanaian dancehall legend Samini has melted hearts online after a video surfaced showing him spending quality time with his eldest daughter, Theresa Toyila Samini, while the pair were together abroad.

Veteran Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini shows off his grown-up eldest daughter Theresa Toyila Samini as they bond abroad. Photo source: Samini, @lupi_love_kyannel/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The TikTok clip, posted on TikTok by popular blogger Lupi Love Kyannel on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, was filmed in selfie style inside a moving car.

Musician Samini, real name Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, dressed in casual attire and seated in the front passenger seat, beamed with pride as he filmed his daughter driving him in the luxurious vehicle abroad.

In a caption that accompanied the video, the veteran dancehall musician, who has kept his personal life private from the public, expressed admiration for Toyila over her massive transformation over the years.

He wrote:

"Me and my first born chale lol. Time flies beautifully."

Theresa Toyila has been based in Canada with her mother for many years and caught social media attention in 2022 when photos of her going to prom after she graduated from school at 18 emerged.

Aside from his eldest daughter, Samini also has other children, namely Haile Micaiah Yidaana Gansonye Samini, Ayana Samini, Emmanuel Andrew Tafari Samini Jnr, and Yelisung Samini.

Samini's eldest daughter steals the spotlight

The footage quickly captured attention online, with many viewers struck by how grown-up Theresa looks.

Samini, who built his career on hits that made him a household name in Ghana's dancehall scene since the early 2000s, is not often seen sharing moments like this publicly, making the clip all the more special for fans.

The TikTok video of Samini showing off his eldest daughter Theresa Toyila is below:

Fan reactions to Samini and Theresa's video

The comment section of the footage filled up fast with warm responses from admirers of the singer.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Akua wrote:

"Our MTN girl wooow."

Bless Fortune said:

"Met him twice, and he is a cool man. Very humble ❤️."

CLEO_PATRA commented:

"This is the beauty of it🥰."

Samini breaks silence amid Samini, Stonebwoy feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Samini’s cryptic post amid the ongoing public banter between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

The veteran musician’s words sparked speculation because of his history with Sarkodie and his role as Stonebwoy’s mentor.

The controversy recalled Samini’s 2023 accusation that Sarkodie ignored his calls after requesting a feature, a dispute that stirred strong reactions across Ghana’s entertainment scene.

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Source: YEN.com.gh