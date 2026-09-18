Michael Ababio, a teenager, was fatally stabbed on Broad Street near Foleshill Library in Coventry on 22 February

Four individuals faced charges ranging from murder following an investigation by West Midlands Police

One of the convicted attempted to flee to Pakistan to evade justice before being apprehended

Four people have been convicted in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Michael Ababio, who was fatally stabbed near Foleshill Library in Coventry on the evening of 22 February, dying from his injuries the following morning.

The case was heard at Warwick Crown Court, where Ismail Nabeel, 18, from Coventry, had originally entered a plea but was ultimately found guilty of murder following a full trial.

Michael Ababio died after he was attacked in Coventry on 22 February. Credit: West Midlands Police

Source: Original

BBC reported that a 17-year-old, whose identity cannot be disclosed due to his age, had previously admitted to murder.

Two others, Mahat Mohammed, 19, and Shakeel Ahmed, 18, had each pleaded guilty to charges before the trial concluded.

West Midlands Police revealed that in the aftermath of the attack, members of the group made deliberate attempts to evade detection.

One individual went as far as travelling to Pakistan in a bid to escape prosecution.

Detective Inspector Nigel Box, who led the investigation, described Ababio's death as a "tragic and senseless loss of life" and said his team had worked "relentlessly" to bring all those responsible to justice.

"He was attacked by this group, two of whom pursued and cornered him next to the library before stabbing him," Box said. "The level of premeditation which went into the killing, along with the lengths the four defendants went to in order to avoid arrest, shows how deliberate and knowingly wrong their actions were."

Twin's Heartbreaking Tribute to Michael Ababio

In a tribute released shortly after his death, Ababio's twin sibling spoke of a bond that went far beyond ordinary brotherhood.

"Most people won't know what it is like to have a twin, but I do," the tribute read. "Michael was more than just a brother, he was my second half."

All four convicted individuals are due to be sentenced in October, at a date yet to be confirmed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh