A police vehicle transporting seven suspected canabis smokers collided with a commercial trotro at a traffic light on the KNUST campus in Kumasi

Eyewitnesses reported the police pickup was speeding with its siren on when it entered the intersection at Ayeduase

Multiple people, including police officers, suspects and trotro passengers, sustained injuries and were taken to the KNUST Hospital

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A police pickup vehicle transporting suspected canabis smokers has collided with a commercial minibus at a traffic light on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus in Kumasi.

The crash took place at the traffic intersection leading to Ayeduase on the KNUST campus. The police pickup, bearing registration GP 1035, was carrying approximately seven individuals who had been arrested during a canabis-related operation and were being conveyed to the police station at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses at the scene indicated that the police vehicle was moving at high speed with its siren activated as it approached the intersection.

According to those present, the traffic light had already turned green in favour of the commercial trotro, registered AS 3755-22, when the police pickup entered the junction, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The impact left several people with injuries, including police officers aboard the pickup, the arrested suspects, and passengers who were riding in the trotro at the time.

All injured individuals were transported to the KNUST Hospital for treatment. One eyewitness described the condition of one officer as particularly serious, stating: "One police officer sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene but was quickly picked up by the KNUST petrol cars to hospital to save his live no one died."

The crash triggered considerable traffic congestion across the KNUST campus as the wreckage blocked the road. Other police officers who arrived at the scene subsequently cleared the vehicles to restore the flow of traffic.

No fatalities were reported.

Source: YEN.com.gh