Bishop Daniel Obinim, faced a fresh challenge in his ongoing divorce saga with Florence Obinim after his own church elder, Antwi Osa, publicly refuted claims he made about a delegation's visit

During a church service, Obinim claimed he had called the visiting delegation, which included Elder Antwi Osa, for feedback after they visited to discuss Florence's return of the Tiri Nsa

Elder Antwi Osa refuted the claims in a video shared on Gossip24tv's YouTube channel, insisting he received no such call and that the matter was instead discussed at a church service

Bishop Daniel Obinim's own church elder, Antwi Osa, has publicly refuted claims the preacher made about a delegation's visit amid his ongoing divorce saga with wife Florence Obinim.

Bishop Obinim's church elder, Antwi Osa, addresses claims the preacher made about him amid the ongoing Florence Obinim divorce saga. Image credit: Bishop Obinim.

Source: Instagram

Reports emerged in early September 2026 that Florence's family had returned the traditional Tiri Nsa drinks to Bishop Obinim's family, a Ghanaian gesture symbolising the end of a marriage after 22 years together.

Obinim addressed the matter publicly during a church service on September 8, 2026, laying out conditions he said Florence needed to meet for reconciliation, including distancing herself from Prophet Ogyaba and issuing a public apology on social media.

The saga has since deepened, with leaked audio recordings surfacing in which Obinim alleged the marriage certificate Florence holds is forged and admitted to past affairs during their marriage.

Elder Antwi Osa refutes Obinim's claims

During the September 8 church service, Obinim claimed he had called the visiting delegation, which included Elder Antwi Osa, to ask for feedback after they came to discuss Florence's return of the drinks.

He added that he was told Florence had declined to apologise on social media for her part in the saga.

In a video shared on Gossip24tv's YouTube channel, Elder Antwi Osa refuted those claims, insisting he received no such call from the bishop.

He also added that they had even attended a program together, but the issue had still not been discussed, contradicting Obinim's account of a private follow-up call.

Below is the YouTube video in which Elder Antwi Osa makes his claims.

Florence Obinim changes TikTok name

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Florence Obinim dropped the "Obinim" surname from her TikTok page, rebranding her account to "Lioness Ministries" amid the ongoing saga.

The move reportedly followed a warning from Bishop Obinim, though her bio still read "Dr Florence Obinim, Musician, Preacher," showing the surname had not been fully removed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh