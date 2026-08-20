Paul Yandoh, former NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Officer, admitted he pretended to use the washroom to escape the election venue as counting began

The defeated candidate described a chaotic scene at the grounds, including hungry campaign supporters and police restricting movement

Yandoh hit back at Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene for mocking him on social media, threatening to return the favour if the NDC minister ever loses

Former NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Officer Paul Yandoh has opened up about one of his more humbling political moments, describing how he quietly slipped away from the party's regional election venue once it became clear his bid for Regional Secretary was unravelling.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen, Yandoh painted a vivid picture of the anxiety that set in as vote counting got underway and the numbers began turning against him.

Yandoh's Escape From the NPP Election Grounds

The situation was made worse, he explained, by a police presence that effectively hemmed candidates and their supporters inside the venue once the counting process started.

"When they started counting and I realised it wasn't going well, I was looking for a way to sneak out. The police were also surrounding there; if you are not fast, they won't allow you to leave the centre, meaning the embarrassment will catch you there," he said.

His solution was a familiar one. He told those around him he was stepping out to use the washroom, then quietly made his way back to his office to follow the rest of the proceedings from a distance.

"So God was able to help me sneak out. Some were asking me where I was going, and I told them I was going to the washroom and would be back. So I went back to the office and got updates later," he said.

Even before his exit, the atmosphere at the venue had grown uncomfortable. The Jama group he had brought along to rally support began complaining of hunger, adding to the pressure he was already feeling. A measure of relief came when a supporter identified as Boris B Farms arrived with 12 chickens after hearing about the food situation.

Yandoh finished third in the contest with 105 votes, well behind winner Francis Adomako, who secured 492 votes, and runner-up Michael Amoah Awuku, who received 331.

Yandoh Warns NDC's Amoakohene to Back Off

Despite accepting defeat and pledging to support the new regional executives, Yandoh made clear he was not prepared to absorb ridicule without a response. He took particular issue with Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene of the ruling NDC, who he said had been taunting him on social media almost immediately after the result.

"You see Amoakohene teasing me about my loss. He should at least have waited for me to heal, but the same day he was trolling me," he said.

Yandoh did not hold back with his warning to the minister, saying he would give as good as he got should the tables ever turn.

"He should pray that nothing happens to him. He will leave the region. What he is doing on social media, like I am the only one who lost; I wasn't the only one. Why is he laughing at only me?" he said. "I will troll him more than what he is doing to me now if he loses an election."

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Source: YEN.com.gh